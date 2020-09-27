Man’s bicycle stunt video amazes people, may leave you in awe too

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 15:10 IST

Professional bicycle motocross rider, Mohid Saif Shaikh often shares videos of his uber-cool stunts on his Instagram account. This post, by him, is no different and shows the performer smoothly gliding a two-wheeler around in an interesting way. His seemingly effortless control over the vehicle and immaculate technique has left many netizens in awe. Watching the recording may do the same to you.

This video was shared on Shaikh’s Instagram account on September 20. “Ride every day,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The post was shared along with multiple hashtags, including #bmxindia and #flatlandtrick.

The recording initially shows Shaikh riding the bike. Then he demounts it but doesn’t step off of the bicycle. Check out the clip below to see how he rides the bike, without actually riding it.

The clip, set to Sub Urban’s popular track Cradles, has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens, and rightly so. The post currently has nearly 6.8 lakh likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Nice”.

Another individual wrote, “Amazing”. “Fabulous,” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree with the claim.

Many also left different types of emojis under the share, from the fire to clapping hands.

An Instagram user stated, “Super”, while another proclaimed, “Cycle stunt master”.

If you enjoyed watching that recording, you can check out other videos of Shaikh performing such stunts on his Instagram account.

What are your thoughts on this post?

