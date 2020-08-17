e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man’s effort to break stone slabs with his hand ends with a hilariously unexpected twist. Watch

Man’s effort to break stone slabs with his hand ends with a hilariously unexpected twist. Watch

“Never saw it coming,” reads a comment on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 17, 2020 09:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the man preparing to strike the slabs.
The image shows the man preparing to strike the slabs. (Reddit/yomamascub)
         

If you are regular user of social media, you may have seen videos of people breaking bricks or stone slabs using nothing but their hands. This video, that’s been on the Internet for a while, shows something similar and has captured people’s attention all over again after being shared on Reddit. The clip, however, has an unexpected and downright hilarious twist at the end which makes it an entertaining watch.

Posted on the subreddit named “maybe maybe maybe”, the video opens with a man sitting in front of some stone slabs. He then prepares himself to strike the slabs and eventually, even breaks them. However, just not in the way you’d expect.

Take a look at the video that’s sure to tickle you funny bone:

maybe maybe maybe from r/maybemaybemaybe

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 30,000 upvotes and close to 200 comments. People had a lot to say about this unexpected twist.

“I’ve been bamboozled,” wrote a Redditor and we can understand why. “The whole time I was just thinking, ‘I swear if the concrete is cake I’m gonna lose it’,” wrote another, probably refereeing to the viral trend “Everything is cake.” “Stop! Hammer time!” joked a third. “Never saw it coming,” expressed a fourth. Truth be told, we didn’t too.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
India and Nepal to hold high-level meeting today amid border row
India and Nepal to hold high-level meeting today amid border row
‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook
‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
People recovered from Covid-19 protected from virus, finds study
LIVE: China grants country’s first Covid-19 vaccine patent to CanSino
LIVE: China grants country’s first Covid-19 vaccine patent to CanSino
India’s Covid-19 tally surges over 2.64 million, recoveries cross 1.9 million
India’s Covid-19 tally surges over 2.64 million, recoveries cross 1.9 million
Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19
Sabarimala temple reopens for monthly prayers, devotees barred due to Covid-19
‘Dhoni, Yuvi changed the concept of chasing in ODIs’: Agarkar
‘Dhoni, Yuvi changed the concept of chasing in ODIs’: Agarkar
India to hold key Covid vaccine meet today, likely to discuss pricing & procurement
India to hold key Covid vaccine meet today, likely to discuss pricing & procurement
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In