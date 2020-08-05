Man’s way of painting wall fascinates Anand Mahindra, video gets over 8 million views

It’s often the tiniest changes in the regular way of working which can save time and make the job a lot easier. A video shared by Anand Mahindra shows exactly such a situation and it has left the business tycoon impressed. There’s a high chance that after seeing the video you’ll feel the same too.

About a minute long, the video shows a man spray painting the wall of a room. It’s how he paints which has now intrigued people.

“Not glamorous work. No rocket science in his method. But it removes any possibility of shoddy paint overruns. A million such small improvements can make such everyday jobs breathtakingly efficient & raise productivity multifold. Simple process innovations are fascinating,” Mahindra wrote and reposted the video shared on a Twitter profile named “Civil Engineering.”

With over 8.5 million views, the video has created quite a stir among people. Mahindra’s post also received over 10,000 likes and close to one thousand retweets – and counting.

People couldn’t stop praising the man’s smart way of painting and they didn’t hold back while expressing the same.

Here’s a r user of the micro-blogging site who concluded a lesson from the video and wrote:

“The guy is clearly very talented with the efficiency he is doing his job. He does not spray the paint work near the edges let’s it spread around the area,” observed another. “Boundary condition handled well, simplified process and easy execution. Excellent!” expressed a third.

Here’s what others shared while praising the painter:

What do you think of the video?

