e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man’s way of painting wall fascinates Anand Mahindra, video gets over 8 million views

Man’s way of painting wall fascinates Anand Mahindra, video gets over 8 million views

With over 8.5 million views, the video has created quite a stir among people.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 05, 2020 17:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the man spray painting the wall.
The image shows the man spray painting the wall. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

It’s often the tiniest changes in the regular way of working which can save time and make the job a lot easier. A video shared by Anand Mahindra shows exactly such a situation and it has left the business tycoon impressed. There’s a high chance that after seeing the video you’ll feel the same too.

About a minute long, the video shows a man spray painting the wall of a room. It’s how he paints which has now intrigued people.

“Not glamorous work. No rocket science in his method. But it removes any possibility of shoddy paint overruns. A million such small improvements can make such everyday jobs breathtakingly efficient & raise productivity multifold. Simple process innovations are fascinating,” Mahindra wrote and reposted the video shared on a Twitter profile named “Civil Engineering.”

With over 8.5 million views, the video has created quite a stir among people. Mahindra’s post also received over 10,000 likes and close to one thousand retweets – and counting.

People couldn’t stop praising the man’s smart way of painting and they didn’t hold back while expressing the same.

Here’s a r user of the micro-blogging site who concluded a lesson from the video and wrote:

“The guy is clearly very talented with the efficiency he is doing his job. He does not spray the paint work near the edges let’s it spread around the area,” observed another. “Boundary condition handled well, simplified process and easy execution. Excellent!” expressed a third.

Here’s what others shared while praising the painter:

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra’s floor drain post sparks an interesting Twitter chatter. Seen it yet?

tags
top news
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Imran Khan’s new ‘political map’ will backfire on Pakistan. Here is why
Imran Khan’s new ‘political map’ will backfire on Pakistan. Here is why
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
India crosses two crore Covid tests, more than six lakh daily tests on last two days
India crosses two crore Covid tests, more than six lakh daily tests on last two days
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In