Man sets up camera to see why he can’t breathe at night. Result is hilarious

A man’s tweet about what causes him breathing troubles at night has left many laughing out loud.

Twitter user @stluis_htx was forced to set up a camera in his room to see what happens that causes him breathing trouble while he sleeps. The result is both shocking and hilarious.

The tweet, accompanied with pictures, shows his cat has something - or everything - to do with it. Turns out the furry creature chooses his face as its bed and sleeps on him creating the whole problem.

"I couldn’t breathe when I slept so I installed a camera" pic.twitter.com/DDhP0OweoW — Greed (@stluis_htx) July 22, 2019

The tweet, posted on July 22, has since collected over 1.4 million ‘likes’ - and still counting:

While some have tried to share their own explanation of what the cat may be trying to do, some pet parents, who seem to understand the situation all too well, have showered the tweet with their own similar pictures.

Your cat is trying to murder you. — Jax (@Angry_Jax) July 22, 2019

Looks like your cat may be trying to stop you from snoring 🤣 — rose🌱 (@greeentease) July 22, 2019

I wake up to this most of the time pic.twitter.com/l4qjWuteEh — Hazel Burris (@HazelBBurris) July 22, 2019

pic.twitter.com/GYT2qXPz11 — C A K O R O I (@amsyaralhaziq) July 22, 2019

I’ll do you one better. How about this? pic.twitter.com/RV8rByzXiR — Carol Benassi (@cabdallas) July 23, 2019

Have you had a similar experience with your pet?

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 18:26 IST