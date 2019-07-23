Today in New Delhi, India
Man shares Airbnb host’s strict bathroom rules, sparks debate on Twitter

The detailed list comprises a set of extremely specific bathroom rules that the guests must follow during their stay

it's viral Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:44 IST
Malvika Kukreja
The list starts with a small request and goes on to detail the more specific rules. (Twitter/@ianhickton)

While watching Friends, the Iconic sitcom, were you ever surprised to see how obsessive Monica could be when it came to cleanliness? Well, here’s a man who can give her competition. Twitter user Ian Hickton shared a list of rules he got after he rented an Airbnb for a night. The list has since collected lots of reactions.

The detailed list comprises a set of extremely specific bathroom rules that the guests must follow during their stay. The rules reminded him of the show League of Gentleman where the main characters have strict house rules for their guests.

The list starts with a small request, “Please try your best to use the washbasin without splashing the mirror”. It however goes on to detail the more specific requests. Take a look at the rest of them:

Since the post was shared on July 14, it has received over 570 ‘likes’ and more than 170 retweets on Twitter. Many people have reacted to the rules:

Some did agree with the rules:

In case you’re wondering, Hickton posted another tweet to share how his stay was.

What do you think about the rules?

