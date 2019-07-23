Man shares Airbnb host’s strict bathroom rules, sparks debate on Twitter

While watching Friends, the Iconic sitcom, were you ever surprised to see how obsessive Monica could be when it came to cleanliness? Well, here’s a man who can give her competition. Twitter user Ian Hickton shared a list of rules he got after he rented an Airbnb for a night. The list has since collected lots of reactions.

The detailed list comprises a set of extremely specific bathroom rules that the guests must follow during their stay. The rules reminded him of the show League of Gentleman where the main characters have strict house rules for their guests.

The list starts with a small request, “Please try your best to use the washbasin without splashing the mirror”. It however goes on to detail the more specific requests. Take a look at the rest of them:

Actual house rules from the Airbnb I stayed at last night. Is this where @LeagueOfGentlem got the inspiration for Harvey and Val? pic.twitter.com/lo9rZgS3Lv — Ian Hickton (@ianhickton) July 13, 2019

Since the post was shared on July 14, it has received over 570 ‘likes’ and more than 170 retweets on Twitter. Many people have reacted to the rules:

I'd deliberately leave a mess and it wet. — Dave Carr (@b2feaf6c95394b8) July 14, 2019

"do not leave any traces of your passage" how sinister is that?! — Beth #FBPE (@PuertoPessimist) July 17, 2019

Who in the nine hells uses a toilet brush to clean any part of the seat? — Tyler @ not home (@theRx_) July 18, 2019

They want guys to sit down for both number one and number two? That wouldn't work for me I've never sat down for a number two and never will. — Nick (@goochycoughin) July 18, 2019

Some did agree with the rules:

I see the point. If you continually leave water over and over again after awhile it eats paint and drywall, loosens cauliking. Makes mold in shower. So to prevent constant water repairs for the owner, a little ediquite, you get to enjoy a clean bathroom that you know is clean. — Tracie Pratte (@pratte_tracie) July 19, 2019

They are asking for very basic, the do not want water damage to the floor and if you let nasty build up for a week or so it's harder to get off. It is your home. Show a bit of respect — The Scrap Studio (@Thescrapstudio) July 19, 2019

Seems pretty logical and simple. Unfortunately, many guests NEED to have these things explained to them. — Debra (@docdeb27) July 18, 2019

Sounds reasonable to me. Be responsible. — NKAWTG (@kyudonv) July 18, 2019

In case you’re wondering, Hickton posted another tweet to share how his stay was.

For the record the host was very nice and I had a pleasant stay - if I hadn’t read this in detail I wouldn’t have thought anything of it. I of course left the place clean as I do anywhere as basic courtesy. Just thought it was funny. — Ian Hickton (@ianhickton) July 20, 2019

What do you think about the rules?

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 19:44 IST