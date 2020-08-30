e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man shares password for free WiFi but there is a hilarious catch. Watch

Man shares password for free WiFi but there is a hilarious catch. Watch

Pablo Rochat, an art director, took to Instagram to share the post which has now left people laughing out loud.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 30, 2020 14:42 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the flyer for ‘free WiFi.’
The image shows the flyer for ‘free WiFi.’(Instagram/pablo.rochat)
         

Have you ever seen the posts which detail funny WiFi names that people keep as a joke to make sure that their neighbours get the message that they’re not interested in sharing Internet? If you have, then you know that they are absolutely hilarious. This recent WiFi related post, though not exactly the same, can make you giggle because it sheds a new – and hilarious light – on the whole matter.

Pablo Rochat, an art director, took to Instagram to share the post which has now left people laughing out loud. “Let my neighbors use my wifi,” he wrote. Alongside he shared two videos, two parts of a single incident, and an image.

The first video opens to the shot of a flyer on a wall. It says “Free WiFi. Network: goodluck” followed by the password. Within moments, it shows an individual recording the info on the flyer. The second video is the continuation of the same event. Though fairly simple, it’s the password which has now tickled people’s funny bone. Wondering why? Take a look yourself:

View this post on Instagram

Let my neighbors use my wifi

A post shared by Pablo Rochat (@pablo.rochat) on

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 73,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has received tons of comments from people. Rochat’s little endeavour thoroughly amused most. Also, there were several who simply wrote “haha” or shared laughing out loud emojis to express themselves.

“Bold of you to assume that someone like me wouldn’t copy the entire thing,” joked an Instagram user. “I have all the time in the world, (flip opens my chair),” wittily expressed another. “Why are you so talented,” said a third.

This is, however, not the first time that Rochat has created a buzz online. Last year in 2019, his AirPods prank left people chuckling hard.

What do you think of Rochat’s WiFi related video?

tags
top news
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Doorstep Covid testing, sit and deliver speech’: Top suggestions for monsoon session
‘Doorstep Covid testing, sit and deliver speech’: Top suggestions for monsoon session
‘Come, let’s play’: PM Modi talks about toys in India’s Aatma Nirbhar push
‘Come, let’s play’: PM Modi talks about toys in India’s Aatma Nirbhar push
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Row over Covid-19 vaccine in Australia, some clerics concerned
Row over Covid-19 vaccine in Australia, some clerics concerned
Meet Vida and Sophie, Army dogs PM Modi spoke about on Mann Ki Baat
Meet Vida and Sophie, Army dogs PM Modi spoke about on Mann Ki Baat
Unlock 4 from September 1: What changes, what remains the same
Unlock 4 from September 1: What changes, what remains the same
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In