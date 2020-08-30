Man shares password for free WiFi but there is a hilarious catch. Watch

it-s-viral

Have you ever seen the posts which detail funny WiFi names that people keep as a joke to make sure that their neighbours get the message that they’re not interested in sharing Internet? If you have, then you know that they are absolutely hilarious. This recent WiFi related post, though not exactly the same, can make you giggle because it sheds a new – and hilarious light – on the whole matter.

Pablo Rochat, an art director, took to Instagram to share the post which has now left people laughing out loud. “Let my neighbors use my wifi,” he wrote. Alongside he shared two videos, two parts of a single incident, and an image.

The first video opens to the shot of a flyer on a wall. It says “Free WiFi. Network: goodluck” followed by the password. Within moments, it shows an individual recording the info on the flyer. The second video is the continuation of the same event. Though fairly simple, it’s the password which has now tickled people’s funny bone. Wondering why? Take a look yourself:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 73,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has received tons of comments from people. Rochat’s little endeavour thoroughly amused most. Also, there were several who simply wrote “haha” or shared laughing out loud emojis to express themselves.

“Bold of you to assume that someone like me wouldn’t copy the entire thing,” joked an Instagram user. “I have all the time in the world, (flip opens my chair),” wittily expressed another. “Why are you so talented,” said a third.

This is, however, not the first time that Rochat has created a buzz online. Last year in 2019, his AirPods prank left people chuckling hard.

What do you think of Rochat’s WiFi related video?