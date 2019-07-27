Man snaps fascinating images of snake eating bug

An amateur photographer has snapped some startling gone-in-a-gulp images of a venomous snake devouring an unlucky bug at Ozark National Forest in Arkansas. Charlton McDaniel of Fort Smith says he was “fascinated and captivated” to see a copperhead eat a newly emerged cicada at dusk on July 17.

The 42-year-old McDaniel told The Associated Press that he was in the forest for some moonlight kayaking when he noticed a molting cicada.

McDaniel says the snake showed up, and he twice scared off the reptile but eventually the reptile grabbed the insect.

McDaniel also took to Facebook to share a series of image of the captivating incident. “I got lucky the other night and caught two events in one near the Mulberry River. I noticed a cicada nymph crawling on the ground and was hoping it would stop soon to molt and emerge when I saw how it looked, he wrote in the post’s caption. “I was excited when it did, but then something unexpected happened afterwards that made me jump at first. A copperhead snuck up to eat it. I scared it off twice to finish taking sequence pictures, but the third time it was successful,” he further added.

Excitement ran high in people as they commented on this unusual series of images. “WOW,WOW,WOW!!!!!!” wrote a Facebook user. “This series of photos is epic,” wrote another. “Awesome pictures don’t see that everyday,” wrote a third. ‘Amazing pictures!’ commented some other Facebook user.

McDaniel says the copperhead became aware of his presence, finished swallowing the cicada and slithered off.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 11:21 IST