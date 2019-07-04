Man throws pothole a birthday party. Here’s the surprising reason why

The world is a strange place – after reading the story’s headline this thought may have crossed your mind. However, once you know the reason behind this special party, you may applaud the man for his efforts.

A few days ago, Kansas City resident Frank Sereno took to Facebook to create an event in order to invite people to celebrate the birthday of a pothole. After days of complaining about the pothole in his neighbourhood, Sereno implemented this innovative way to prompt authorities to help, reports Fox 10.

Complete with a cake and candle, Sereno’s stunt did manage to catch the attention of the city officials. Within days of posting the image of the pothole’s birthday bash, the local department sprang into action and filled it up, reports Fox 10.

Amused netizens didn’t fail to drop funny comments on the post. “I’ll be there all the way from Sioux Falls… unless I get lost in a pothole on Holmes Road,” wrote a Facebook user. “Might stop by on my way to the Levee,” said another.

“It’s great that they came and fixed it, but my gosh, if this is what it takes to get potholes fixed, we’ll never get anything done,” Sereno told to KCTV.

