e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man tweets about Chadwick Boseman’s kindness towards a stranger, tale moves tweeple

Man tweets about Chadwick Boseman’s kindness towards a stranger, tale moves tweeple

In a series of tweets, a former bookstore employee shared an anecdote of the time when he had a chance meeting with the Black Panther star.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 31, 2020 18:14 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Twitter user shared Chadwick Boseman’s heartening gesture towards a man he had met at a store.
The Twitter user shared Chadwick Boseman’s heartening gesture towards a man he had met at a store.(Twitter/@trevorcopter)
         

Chadwick Boseman’s sudden death left people all over the world heartbroken. Ever since the announcement, fans have flooded social media platforms with moving tributes for the actor. Many have also shared tales of Boseman’s kindness and generosity towards others. One story, in particular, has struck a chord with many.

In a series of tweets, a former bookstore employee shared an anecdote of the time when he had a chance meeting with the Black Panther star. In his tweet, he detailed Boseman’s heartening gesture towards a man he had met at the store.

Twitter user Trevor Reece explained that he noticed the actor in the shop. “He didn’t bring any attention to himself, just wanted to find a few new plays,” he wrote in one of his tweets. “But then this young actor, 20 something black man, comes up to him and starts talking,” he added.

Reece detailed further how the two had a conversation for about half an hour.

The actor then went up to the counter to buy the plays he had found. However, he was carrying another stack of books. “They’re books he recommended to the actor and he wants to buy them. He then has me hold the books behind the counter for this guy and takes off,” Reece tweeted. “He didn’t want thanks. He just wanted to make sure this young man was taken care of and had access to resources he would need to succeed,” he added in the following tweet praising Boseman.

The account has gone viral since it was shared on August 29.

“The guy practiced what he preached,” commented a Twitter user. “Such a great story!!! Thanks for sharing,” shared another.

Chadwick Boseman died on Saturday morning after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

tags
top news
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
‘Passing of an era’: President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death
‘Passing of an era’: President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In