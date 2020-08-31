Man tweets about Chadwick Boseman’s kindness towards a stranger, tale moves tweeple

it-s-viral

Chadwick Boseman’s sudden death left people all over the world heartbroken. Ever since the announcement, fans have flooded social media platforms with moving tributes for the actor. Many have also shared tales of Boseman’s kindness and generosity towards others. One story, in particular, has struck a chord with many.

In a series of tweets, a former bookstore employee shared an anecdote of the time when he had a chance meeting with the Black Panther star. In his tweet, he detailed Boseman’s heartening gesture towards a man he had met at the store.

Twitter user Trevor Reece explained that he noticed the actor in the shop. “He didn’t bring any attention to himself, just wanted to find a few new plays,” he wrote in one of his tweets. “But then this young actor, 20 something black man, comes up to him and starts talking,” he added.

Reece detailed further how the two had a conversation for about half an hour.

30 mins later, they are still chatting. Chadwick taking the time to give this guy advice, speaking to what’s it’s like to be a black man in this industry, how to navigate it. The actor thanks him for his time and continues looking for books. — Trevor Reece (@trevorcopter) August 29, 2020

The actor then went up to the counter to buy the plays he had found. However, he was carrying another stack of books. “They’re books he recommended to the actor and he wants to buy them. He then has me hold the books behind the counter for this guy and takes off,” Reece tweeted. “He didn’t want thanks. He just wanted to make sure this young man was taken care of and had access to resources he would need to succeed,” he added in the following tweet praising Boseman.

He didn’t want thanks. He just wanted to make sure this young man was taken care of and had access to resources he would need to succeed. Chadwick Boseman was the King of Wakanda. He was James Brown and Jackie Robinson. But above all that, he was a good man. — Trevor Reece (@trevorcopter) August 29, 2020

The account has gone viral since it was shared on August 29.

“The guy practiced what he preached,” commented a Twitter user. “Such a great story!!! Thanks for sharing,” shared another.

Chadwick Boseman died on Saturday morning after a four-year battle with colon cancer.