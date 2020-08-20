e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Manhole covers in Japan’s Tokorozawa get glow in the dark anime makeover

Manhole covers in Japan’s Tokorozawa get glow in the dark anime makeover

The 27 designs are illuminated by solar-powered LED lights.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 20, 2020 14:49 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Tokorozawa
A passerby stands next to an illuminated manhole cover.
A passerby stands next to an illuminated manhole cover. (REUTERS)
         

A set of manhole covers in Japan’s Tokorozawa city, north of Tokyo, has been decorated with anime characters that glow in the dark, to the delight of locals and city officials.

The city installed the covers, which include designs from animation series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion and Gundam, this month to advertise a new entertainment complex focusing on Japanese popular culture that is scheduled to open in November.

“My commute back home is enjoyable,” said 22-year-old resident Kotaro Kodaira. “I can look at them on the ground so the (walking) time seems shorter than before.”

The 27 designs are illuminated by solar-powered LED lights, according to the city’s Waterworks and Sewerage department.

A passerby using a smartphone takes a photo of an illuminated manhole cover.
A passerby using a smartphone takes a photo of an illuminated manhole cover. ( REUTERS )

City officials hope that the manholes, which are lit up from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., will help to prevent crime during the night.

“I think they are unique and nice. I hope a lot of people will visit to check it out,” said Sumie Namiki, a 46-year-old from Tokyo working in Tokorozawa.

tags
top news
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
‘There is a Lakshman Rekha’: SC to Bhushan in contempt case hearing
29% of Delhi has antibodies for Covid-19: Second sero-survey
29% of Delhi has antibodies for Covid-19: Second sero-survey
Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first
Key takeaways from second sero survey in Delhi and how results are different from first
Covid-19 LIVE: Delhi government allows restaurants to serve liquor
Covid-19 LIVE: Delhi government allows restaurants to serve liquor
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In