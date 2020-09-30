e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Meet Nash an extremely dramatic puppy. Netizens can’t get enough of him

Meet Nash an extremely dramatic puppy. Netizens can’t get enough of him

“Academy award for most dramatic dog goes to..... ME,” reads the caption along with the adorable clip.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 30, 2020 15:45 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a puppy named Nash.
The image shows a puppy named Nash.(Instagram/@niceboynash)
         

Dogs can pick up many habits and learn several tricks. Be it fetching the newspaper or looking after a baby, they can pull off several jobs with ease. One clip showing a puppy displaying his top-notch acting skills is another example of how smart - and may we say adorable - dogs can be.

Shared from the Instagram account of Nash, the Golden Retriever, the video shows the puppy sitting on a wooden floor. As the video starts, Nash’s parent aims their finger at him and says ‘bang’. Immediately, the smart pooch reacts to it and drops to the ground.

The overjoyed puppy almost aces the act but his tail wag gives away his act.

“Academy award for most dramatic dog goes to..... ME,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 25, the clip has garnered over 31,000 views along with more than 1,300 likes. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the good boy’s wagging tail, others dropped all sorts of comments lauding Nash’s acting skills. The comments section also has hilarious conversations between the pooch and his canine friends.

“Hahaha, how did you learn this?” asked one of Nash’s furry friend. To which he replied, “prerequisites are sit and lay down, then we practise rolling on the back and holding it for a moment until I get a treato! Still working on the tail though”.

“Oh my goodness! Such talent,” commented an Instagram user. “Okay my heart just melted,” wrote another.

“And the Oscar for the best actor goes to.... YOU!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on Nash’s acting skills?

top news
Maharashtra govt withdraws August order to implement new farm laws
Maharashtra govt withdraws August order to implement new farm laws
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified
Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgment, says Congress
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgment, says Congress
Sonic boom from military jet, say police after powerful explosion rattles Paris
Sonic boom from military jet, say police after powerful explosion rattles Paris
Donald Trump in attack mode, but fails to dent Joe Biden | Opinion
Donald Trump in attack mode, but fails to dent Joe Biden | Opinion
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In