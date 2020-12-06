e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Meowy Christmas: Kitty does the most cat thing and knocks the Christmas tree down

Meowy Christmas: Kitty does the most cat thing and knocks the Christmas tree down

“It’s been up all of five minutes,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 17:19 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a black-and-white furred feline sitting next to a small Christmas tree.
The image shows a black-and-white furred feline sitting next to a small Christmas tree.(Reddit/@grandmawhale)
         

The festive season is upon us once again. Cat parents know that their furry feline children have their own, rather odd, ways of getting into the holiday spirit. Most of these methods involve playing endlessly with the ornaments, even at the cost of ruining a few decorations. This notion is illustrated perfectly by this video which shows a kitty knocking over a Christmas tree whilst playing with the adornments hung on it.

Posted on Reddit on December 6, this recording is shared with a caption reading, “It’s been up all of five minutes”.

The clip opens to a shot of a black-and-white furred feline sitting next to a small Christmas tree. The kitty lightly paws at the colourful baubles hanging from it. The cat’s pawing gets a little more aggressive as the video goes on, and soon it tries to bite the fairy lights put on the tree too. Before one can say, “Here comes Santa ‘Claws’” the tree starts tilting. The ‘clawver’ cat takes its cue and quickly escapes the scene before the tree hits the ground.

Watch the scene unfold here:

It’s been up all of five minutes from r/StartledCats

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has garnered over 13,000 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, your ornaments are history!” guessing the feline’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

“Another individual wrote, “All my life I have learned that cats and dogs are actually friends, but cats and Christmas trees are actually enemies”. “Why are cats so funny?” inquired a Reddit user.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Tweet about cat hat reviews sparks funny thread about, you guessed it, cats wearing hats

tags
top news
West Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Dhankar
West Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Dhankar
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Queen Elizabeth, 94, to be among first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in UK
Queen Elizabeth, 94, to be among first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in UK
Microwave energy likely caused head injuries to US diplomat in China: Study
Microwave energy likely caused head injuries to US diplomat in China: Study
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In