Michelle Obama’s VOTE necklace catches Twitter’s attention. Tweeple want their own

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 15:29 IST

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States addressed the opening night of the US Democratic convention on Monday. In her speech, she urged Americans to vote. And she ensured the message was loud and clear, not only through her words but also with a necklace she wore.

Obama was seen wearing a golden necklace that spelled out the word “VOTE”. According to CNN, the piece was custom-commissioned from the brand BYCHARI by designer Chari Cuthbert.

The necklace has since become the talk of Twitter. People all over the micro-blogging platform have been tweeting about it, many asking where they too can get the same necklace.

“I need one of those @MichelleObama ‘vote’ necklaces for my next zoom call tbh,” tweeted an individual. “Did I already order a vote necklace like Michelle Obama’s? Yes,” wrote another.

Here’s how others have reacted:

Someone find me Michelle Obama's VOTE necklace immediately please, I need to wear it every day for the rest of my life. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) August 18, 2020

Psst, Biden team: start selling that vote necklace @MichelleObama is wearing and you'll fund ads for the next 77 days. — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) August 18, 2020

Where do I get that VOTE necklace? Please someone 😳 — MC-KIWI 💙🐾💙🐾💙🐾💙 (@2witterbird) August 18, 2020

I can’t wait for the "It is what it is" tshirts and the "VOTE" necklace to hit the shelves after @MichelleObama set the nation straight tonight. Pretty powerful speech and hopefully will inspire the masses to vote! #DNCConvention #DemocraticNationalConvention — Dan Darcy (@dandarcy) August 18, 2020

ICYMI. The necklace says VOTE. @MichelleObama on message and on fleek pic.twitter.com/fL8ZqCxGAF — Michele Norris (@michele_norris) August 18, 2020

“I had created a VOTE necklace for the last election and knew I was going to do it again,” Cuthbert said in a statement to ET. “As we started our outreach, I was honored when Michelle Obama’s stylist asked for one and am thrilled she is wearing it.”

The handle also posted this tweet:

I never imagined that something I'm so passionate about could mean so much to so many! The response has been incredible and I am beyond honored and humbled that @michelleobama wore my design. pic.twitter.com/rbkEZ7HUei — BYCHARI (@ByChari) August 18, 2020

According to CNN, Obama’s necklace was the top-trending search on US Google during the last hour of the Democratic convention.

