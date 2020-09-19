e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Minister climbs tree to address people about coconut shortage in Sri Lanka

Minister climbs tree to address people about coconut shortage in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan State Minister of Coconut Arundika Fernando climbed a coconut tree and said that the country is facing a dearth of 700 million coconuts due to high demand for local industries and domestic consumption.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:52 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Colombo, Sri Lanka
The image shows coconut trees. (Representative image)
The image shows coconut trees. (Representative image)(Unsplash)
         

To convey the message to the people on the shortage of coconuts, Sri Lankan State Minister of Coconut Arundika Fernando climbed a coconut tree and said that the country is facing a dearth of 700 million coconuts due to high demand for local industries and domestic consumption.

News First quoted Fernando as saying, “We hope to utilise every available plot of land for the cultivation of coconuts and boost the industry to one which would generate foreign exchange to the country.”

Giving a solution to the problem of prices of coconuts, he said that the government aims to reduce the prices amid the shortage of coconuts in the country.

News First further reported that it took a great effort for the State Minister’s supporters to get him out of the coconut tree climbing contraption.

tags
top news
China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
China wants 50 PLA soldiers to stay back at Pangong Tso bank. India says no: 10 Points
Covid-19: Red tape delays Bihar CM’s Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
Covid-19: Red tape delays Bihar CM’s Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Bombay HC upholds acquittal of 6 accused in 2009 Goa blast case
Uttar Pradesh police adds sedition to case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, summons him
Uttar Pradesh police adds sedition to case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, summons him
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Analysis: Can CSK exploit Rohit Sharma’s weakness against spin in powerplay
Analysis: Can CSK exploit Rohit Sharma’s weakness against spin in powerplay
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In