Mirzapur reference in tweet about emergency services in UP grabs tweeple's attention

Mirzapur reference in tweet about emergency services in UP grabs tweeple’s attention

Call 112 the emergency management system in Uttar Pradesh shared the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:02 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post shows an image of the popular character Kaleen Bhaiya portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi.
The post shows an image of the popular character Kaleen Bhaiya portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi.
         

If you’re a fan of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, you probably can’t wait for its much-anticipated second season. After the huge success of the first season, the news of the release date of the much awaited second season has created quite a buzz among netizens. Taking a cue from that trend, Call 112 the emergency management system in Uttar Pradesh, dropped a creative meme that has grabbed the attention of tweeple.

Shared on Twitter and Instagram, the post shows an image of the popular character Kaleen Bhaiya portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi.

“Caller: Sir I’m in trouble, please help me out,” reads the first line of the text included in the image. To this, Tripathi’s famous dialogue has been used by the department which says, “Hum karte hain prabandh, aap chinta mat kariye (I’ll arrange for something, don’t worry)”.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on August 24, the post has garnered over 1,000 likes and tons of comments from netizens. While some applauded the creative message intertwined with the dialogue from Mirzapur, others reacted heartily with laughing emojis.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

What are your thoughts on this post?

