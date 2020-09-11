e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / More than 100 mammoth skeletons unearthed in Mexican airport site

More than 100 mammoth skeletons unearthed in Mexican airport site

Lead archeologist Ruben Manzanilla explained on Tuesday that around 24,000 years ago mammoth herds reached this spot where sprawling grasslands and lakes would have enticed them to reside.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 11, 2020 12:26 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Zumpango, Mexico
The image shows mammoth bones at a site where more than 100 mammoth skeletons have been identified, along with a mix of other ice age mammals.
The image shows mammoth bones at a site where more than 100 mammoth skeletons have been identified, along with a mix of other ice age mammals.(REUTERS)
         

Amid busy construction crews racing to build an airport in Mexico, scientists are unearthing more and more mammoth skeletons in what has quickly become one of the world’s biggest concentrations of the now-extinct relative of modern elephants.

More than 100 mammoth skeletons have been identified spread across nearly 200 excavation sites, along with a mix of other Ice Age mammals, in the area destined to become the Mexican capital’s new commercial airport.

Lead archeologist Ruben Manzanilla explained on Tuesday that around 24,000 years ago mammoth herds reached this spot where sprawling grasslands and lakes would have enticed them to reside.

The image shows mammoth bones at Zumpango, near Mexico City, Mexico.
The image shows mammoth bones at Zumpango, near Mexico City, Mexico. ( REUTERS )

“This place was like a paradise,” he told Reuters, noting that as the last glaciers melted a wide range of mammals - including ancient species of camels, horses and buffalo - lived along what would have been an extremely muddy shoreline.

“Then over many years the same story repeated itself: The animals ventured too far, got trapped and couldn’t get their legs out of the muck,” said Manzanilla.

He speculates that most of the mammoths died this way, though he adds that there is some evidence that around 10,000 years ago early humans may have also hunted the 20-tonne beasts with flint arrows and spears, or dug rudimentary shallow water pits to snare them.

But the sheer amount of bones, including long, curling tusks - technically the animal’s front two teeth - have come as a shock.

The image shows a worker of Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) working at a site where more than 100 mammoth skeletons have been identified.
The image shows a worker of Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) working at a site where more than 100 mammoth skeletons have been identified. ( REUTERS )

“We had the idea that we’d find mammoth remains, but not this many,” he said.

Once the excavations are finished, Manzanilla said the site, located about 30 miles (50km) north of downtown Mexico City, could rival others in the United States and Siberia as the planet’s biggest deposit of mammoth skeletons.

He noted that a museum-style mammoth exhibit is being planned for the airport’s main terminal.

The series of inter-connected lakes that once covered the Valley of Mexico were deliberately drained by Spanish colonial masters beginning in the 1600s in an effort to tame annual flooding.

Today, the mostly dry landscape is dominated by the working-class neighborhoods and highways that spill out from Mexico City.

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Rhea Chakraborty could move high court next week after bail plea rejected
Rhea Chakraborty could move high court next week after bail plea rejected
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
Joint statement stresses need for China-India confidence building
Joint statement stresses need for China-India confidence building
Kamala Harris continues to mount attack on Trump over Covid-19 cover up
Kamala Harris continues to mount attack on Trump over Covid-19 cover up
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic to launch on September 17, teaser revealed
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic to launch on September 17, teaser revealed
Radhika Madan explains why it is important to speak up for Rhea
Radhika Madan explains why it is important to speak up for Rhea
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In