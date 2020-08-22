e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Move over penguins, Shedd Aquarium has a new visitor … a curious snake. Watch

Move over penguins, Shedd Aquarium has a new visitor … a curious snake. Watch

A video shared by the aquarium on Twitter shows a curious snake watching fish in a tank.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 22, 2020 11:31 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the snake looking at a fish.
The image shows the snake looking at a fish. (Twitter/@shedd_aquarium)
         

For the past few months, Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium has piqued the interest of netizens by posting videos of some adorable penguins taking field trips around the facility.

Videos of penguins walking around the premises and meeting beluga whales while on their wonderful journey have been a resource of happiness to several people. More recently, Shedd even shared a video of baby penguins taking their first dip in water and having quite a splash. However, it looks like another being of the animal kingdom is also taking an interest in the marine animals at the aquarium.

A video shared by the aquarium on Twitter shows a curious snake watching fish in a tank.

“Snakes get curious too!” shared along with the video. “The penguins aren’t the only animals who take field trips around the aquarium—this emerald tree boa seemed fassscinated by his fishy neighbours,” says the caption further.

Posted earlier today, the video has collected over 15,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 1,700 likes and more than 300 retweets. People have posted several comments about this share.

“I love seeing one animal’s reaction to another,” shared an individual. “Fascinated or hungry?” posted another. “Snake: I’d eat that. And that. And the other thing too!” joked a third. “Cutest. Thing. Ever,” added a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think about the video?

Also Read | Cuteness alert! Penguin meets the Belugas and netizens can’t have enough of it. Watch

tags
top news
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
All offices, shops to remain shut: These states are under weekend lockdown
All offices, shops to remain shut: These states are under weekend lockdown
LIVE: Ganesh fest begins on low-key note as Covid-19 dampens spirit
LIVE: Ganesh fest begins on low-key note as Covid-19 dampens spirit
Nokia to soon launch the first Android-powered feature phone
Nokia to soon launch the first Android-powered feature phone
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In