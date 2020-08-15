MS Dhoni retires: ‘Thank you’ say fans, flood Twitter with messages, best memories

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:06 IST

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening. He posted a video on Instagram to make the announcement. Moments after the post, fans flooded social media with their reactions.

From posting messages thanking Dhoni to sharing their favourite memories, the micro-blogging platform is flooded with heartening posts. #Dhoni is trending on Twitter.

“Cannot fathom it yet, the end of an irreplaceable era in international cricket,” wrote a Twitter user. “Legends never really retire, they only inspire!” posted another.

Here are some of the tweets shared by fans:

Cannot fathom it yet, the end of an irreplaceable era in international cricket. Truly inspired a whole generation including myself, both on and off the field....ily3000 💔 #MSD #07 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/XGBxwHMMFm — Ashwin VC (@vc_ashwin) August 15, 2020

Great legends don't retire, they just shift their charges of responsibilitys. Lots of wishes for new innings, duties & success..

Lot's of Gratitude's @msdhoni sir.💐🙏#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/QdURDeoR22 — Deepshikha 🇮🇳 (@deeps_aap) August 15, 2020

You made me smile,

You made me cry,

You made me jump jubilantly,

You made me think,

You made me wonder,

You made me laugh,

You made me feel a roller coaster of emotions.

But the one thing you NEVER made me feel is "doubt"

And that’s why you’re my SUPERMAN! ❤️❤️❤️#Dhoni 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OmnWfhT2Dr — Kaala Bhairava (@kaalabhairava7) August 15, 2020

#Dhoni hitting the winning runs in the 2011 to uplift the #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/EidlCkkV3A — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) August 15, 2020

“Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” wrote Dhoni on Instagram to make the announcement. The post is accompanied with a video montage showing Dhoni’s journey as the song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie plays in the background.

The post has collected over seven million views and thousands of comments.

“Thank you MS. Legend,” reads a comment on the post. “Captain forever,” says another. “Legends never retire,” reads yet another.

MS Dhoni retires as Indian cricket’s most successful captain in limited-over internationals. He led India to win three ICC trophies - World T20 in 2007, World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013.