e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / MS Dhoni retires: ‘Thank you’ say fans, flood Twitter with messages, best memories

MS Dhoni retires: ‘Thank you’ say fans, flood Twitter with messages, best memories

MS Dhoni posted a video on Instagram to make the announcement.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:06 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fans have flooded social media with their reactions.
Fans have flooded social media with their reactions.
         

MS Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening. He posted a video on Instagram to make the announcement. Moments after the post, fans flooded social media with their reactions.

From posting messages thanking Dhoni to sharing their favourite memories, the micro-blogging platform is flooded with heartening posts. #Dhoni is trending on Twitter.

“Cannot fathom it yet, the end of an irreplaceable era in international cricket,” wrote a Twitter user. “Legends never really retire, they only inspire!” posted another.

Here are some of the tweets shared by fans:

“Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” wrote Dhoni on Instagram to make the announcement. The post is accompanied with a video montage showing Dhoni’s journey as the song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shair Hoon from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie plays in the background.

The post has collected over seven million views and thousands of comments.

“Thank you MS. Legend,” reads a comment on the post. “Captain forever,” says another. “Legends never retire,” reads yet another.

MS Dhoni retires as Indian cricket’s most successful captain in limited-over internationals. He led India to win three ICC trophies - World T20 in 2007, World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013.

tags
top news
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren demands a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren demands a farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In