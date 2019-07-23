Mumbai Police’s latest tweet comes with an Avengers: Endgame twist

Mumbai Police time and time again wins people over with their quirky tweets. Whether it is cyber security or road safety, the handle uses some excellent posts to put across important messages. Their latest post is a fine example of their creativity. And if you’re a fan of the Avengers series, chances are the post will feel only that much more special.

In a tweet that’ll most likely make you go ‘aww’, Mumbai Police referenced a bitter-sweet dialogue from Avengers: Endgame. Remember the iconic “I love you 3000” line form the film? Well, Mumbai Police has given their own twist to it in a bid to remind people to call 100 in case of issues.

“The numbers may be different, but not the sentiment. Help us put an Endgame to crime. #Dial100,” says the tweet. Take a look:

The numbers may be different, but not the sentiment. Help us put an Endgame to crime. #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/qgc3I96vWh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 23, 2019

Within just two hours of being shared, the tweet has collected over 1,200 ‘likes’ and more than 160 retweets - and still counting. The tweet has struck a chord with several people.

“Mumbai police always finds good contents to spread awareness,” says one Twitter user. “Hatts off to your marketing people. And yes that’s true we love you 100,” says another. “That’s a brilliant way to put across the message,” says a third.

Recently, following the trending hasgtag #SareeTweets, Mumbai Police began a similar trend with #KhakiTweets. The tweet asked people to share pictures of them or their family members dressed in a police uniform. The trend caught on in no time and saw a ton of tweets.

Earlier, the handle got onboard the ‘mature bag’ meme bandwagon and shared their own version. “Nothing makes a person more attractive than his/her alertness towards keeping the city safe. #Dial100,” Mumbai Police had tweeted.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 12:54 IST