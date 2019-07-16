Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 15, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Mumbai Police tweets on #KhakiSwag, Twitter joins in with pictures

After #SareeTweets, #KhakiTwitter takes over Twitter.

it's viral Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:48 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Khakiswag,Twitter,Pictures
“Khaki has its own charm, doesn’t it? #KhakiTwitter,” posted Mumbai Police. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

#SareeTweets has been trending on Twitter thanks to people sharing their pictures draped in the sarees. Following this, Mumbai Police began a similar trend on Tuesday and shared #KhakiTweets on the micro-blogging site. “Khaki has its own charm, doesn’t it? #KhakiTwitter,” posted Mumbai Police. “A shout out to all our police friends across the country, let’s share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter. Do tag fellow officers, more the ‘Khakier’,” the tweet says. Within no time, people began sharing their own pictures wearing the police uniform. Not just this, several others are also sharing images of their family members who are in the police department along with messages expressing their pride and love for the uniform.

Posted some five hours ago, the tweet has collected almost 2,000 ‘likes’ and more than 250 retweets.

“Here’s my dad when he joined the Maharashtra Police as a probationer in 1985. Proud of our extended khaki family that works tireless come rain or shine #KhakiTwitter,” replied a proud son with an image of his father.

Here’s what others have tweeted:

What do you think about Mumbai Police’s idea?

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 17:45 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics