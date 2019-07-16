Mumbai Police tweets on #KhakiSwag, Twitter joins in with pictures

#SareeTweets has been trending on Twitter thanks to people sharing their pictures draped in the sarees. Following this, Mumbai Police began a similar trend on Tuesday and shared #KhakiTweets on the micro-blogging site. “Khaki has its own charm, doesn’t it? #KhakiTwitter,” posted Mumbai Police. “A shout out to all our police friends across the country, let’s share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter. Do tag fellow officers, more the ‘Khakier’,” the tweet says. Within no time, people began sharing their own pictures wearing the police uniform. Not just this, several others are also sharing images of their family members who are in the police department along with messages expressing their pride and love for the uniform.

Khaki has its own charm, doesn’t it? #KhakiTwitter



A shout out to all our police friends across the country, let’s share some #KhakiSwag in a uniform we all take pride in, with #KhakiTwitter Do tag fellow officers, more the ‘Khakier’ pic.twitter.com/Lr2OU97o7Z — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 16, 2019

Posted some five hours ago, the tweet has collected almost 2,000 ‘likes’ and more than 250 retweets.

“Here’s my dad when he joined the Maharashtra Police as a probationer in 1985. Proud of our extended khaki family that works tireless come rain or shine #KhakiTwitter,” replied a proud son with an image of his father.

Here’s my dad when he joined the Maharashtra Police as a probationer in 1985 :) This was followed by 30 yrs of service to our beloved @MumbaiPolice. Proud of our extended khaki family that works tireless come rain or shine #KhakiTwitter #KhakiSwag pic.twitter.com/SvYnjf6pYD — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 16, 2019

Here’s what others have tweeted:

The best Man I know❤️! lt Shri Dinesh Chandra kaushik , DSP , CRPF 🙏🏼 The man who lived only for others .. the man who inspired every bit of Chandramukhi Chautala. My father strongest .. even in heaven . pic.twitter.com/AnqpNpyvbq — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) July 16, 2019

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 17:45 IST