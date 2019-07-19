Mysterious all-white animal spotted at Maine museum is finally identified. Can you recognise it?

A mysterious visitor lounging on the lawn of the Seashore Trolley Museum in Maine is now drawing attention of netizens. Resembling a white throw pillow or perhaps a toupee, the creature captured people’s attention when the museum took to Facebook and sought people’s help in identifying it.

“Our wildlife continues to impress us this season! We have a resident roaming turkey, woodchuck family, snapping turtle, bear, and now this little guy! We don’t know what he is... our first guess was albino skunk, but now we are thinking albino groundhog. Can any of our followers help us identify the newest addition,” reads the post by the museum. Along with that, they also added images of the mysterious creature which were clicked by an employee of the museum, Fred Hessler.

Take a look at one of the images. Can you identify it?

Mysterious creature spotted at Seashore Trolley Museum

Shortly after posting, Facebook users showered various comments on the post. While some called the animal cute, others tried identifying it. Many actually guessed correctly and finally the creature was identified as a rare albino porcupine, reports Press Herald. The creature is a baby porcupine and its quills are not yet hardened.

Later, the museum again took to Facebook to share another post and asked people to help them pick a name for the all-white albino porcupine.

Though porcupines are common in Maine, the albino ones are certainly rare. About one of every 10,000 of the species is an albino porcupine.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 11:26 IST