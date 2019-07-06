‘Mystery’ hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder confuses Twitter. Can you solve it?
The picture has collected over 1.6 lakh ‘likes’ since it was posted on July 4.it's viral Updated: Jul 06, 2019 12:19 IST
“Yeh haath kiska hai Thakur?” - well that’s sort of the sentiment on Twitter (OK, maybe less dramatic than this) thanks to a picture posted by cricketer Hardik Pandya. With Team India’s place in the semi finals of the ICC World Cup 2019 already sealed, Pandya and teammates MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal went on a well-deserved “Boys’ day out”. And while the picture itself looks quite lovely, there’s something that has confused many on the micro-blogging site. Whose hand is that on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder?
Boys’ day out 🤩 pic.twitter.com/j3TORR6WSN— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 4, 2019
While Pandya’s picture has collected over 1.6 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 7,800 retweets since it was posted on July 4, what many are asking is “Whose hand is that?”
Have a look on pant shoulder...whoes hand was that..? https://t.co/Rb2ywqgpnM— Aman Verma (@AmanVer44914196) July 6, 2019
Nice pic..— Servendu Ranjan (@ServenduRanjan) July 6, 2019
But one confusion?? 🤔🤔
Whose hands are there on pant's left shoulder 🤔🤔🤔🤔😂😂 https://t.co/CwHEM15G2M
Who's hand is in the shoulder of Pant ? https://t.co/v4VyosBIzb— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 4, 2019
Wait I am so confused🧐— Shivani Paliwal (@shivanipaliwal) July 5, 2019
Whose hand is on @RishabPant777 ‘s shoulder (the guy who is in the right)?????? https://t.co/dghcDhGyXA
Whole night spent figuring out that who's hand on Rishabh Pant's shoulder. pic.twitter.com/HzrHTnG9nO— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) July 5, 2019
Mystery resolved. Pant's hand is over Dhoni's shoulder and Bumrah's hand is over Pant's shoulder. Matlab, Bumrah ke haath kannon se bhi zyada lambe hain.. Legend! pic.twitter.com/nPquWB9zri— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 5, 2019
Whose hand is on Pant's left shoulder? Photoshopped? 😀 https://t.co/40XvVQdo9e— Mogambo (@Happy_Mogambo) July 5, 2019
Bumrah's both of his hands are laid on Dhoni shoulder's ,— Janardhan (@PATILJANARDHANR) July 5, 2019
Mayank Agarwal far behind.
Then who laid hands on Rishab pant shoulder ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AbTBYPj3Bn
Hey Pant, i just noticed what you did there. https://t.co/zxqUSnxCkm pic.twitter.com/kWPB7vwryI— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) July 5, 2019
India, already through to the semis, will take on Sri Lanka in their last group stage match of the ICC World Cup 2019 on today.
If you’ve figured out the mystery of the hand, do let us know. What’s your guess?
First Published: Jul 06, 2019 12:14 IST