‘Mystery’ hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder confuses Twitter. Can you solve it?

The picture has collected over 1.6 lakh ‘likes’ since it was posted on July 4.

it's viral Updated: Jul 06, 2019 12:19 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
ICC World Cup 2019,Rishabh Pant,Hardik Pandya
The image has been retweeted more than 7,800 times, till now. (Twitter/@hardikpandya7)

“Yeh haath kiska hai Thakur?” - well that’s sort of the sentiment on Twitter (OK, maybe less dramatic than this) thanks to a picture posted by cricketer Hardik Pandya. With Team India’s place in the semi finals of the ICC World Cup 2019 already sealed, Pandya and teammates MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal went on a well-deserved “Boys’ day out”. And while the picture itself looks quite lovely, there’s something that has confused many on the micro-blogging site. Whose hand is that on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder?

While Pandya’s picture has collected over 1.6 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 7,800 retweets since it was posted on July 4, what many are asking is “Whose hand is that?”

India, already through to the semis, will take on Sri Lanka in their last group stage match of the ICC World Cup 2019 on today.

If you’ve figured out the mystery of the hand, do let us know. What’s your guess?

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 12:14 IST

