Nagaland Police marches to old Hindi classic ‘Dhal Gaya Din’, wins Twitter

A video of Nagaland police marching to the tune of an old Hindi song has taken over the Internet and amazed people. In the video, a group of policemen can be seen marching to the famous 1970s track - Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam - sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. Armed forces and police personnel, who guard us from threats inside and outside the country, often face serious dangers in their line of work. So, the video showing the policemen getting engaged in a light-hearted moment has won people’s hearts.

Army veteran Major Gaurav Arya took to Twitter to share the video of the policemen marching to the tune. It seems that they were practising a drill in this interesting way. “Cannot verify video but I am told this is Nagaland Police. Most heartwarming. Made me smile,” Major Arya tweeted. Later, in another tweet, India’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the video is indeed of Nagaland Police.

Check out the tweets:

Cannot verify video but I am told this is Nagaland Police. Most heartwarming. Made me smile. I grew up in Aizawl & Shillong. In St. Edmunds, I had Khasi, Naga, Mizo & Manipuri friends. Anything from NE means friendship & happy memories. "Aage jaake kya karega...peeche mur" 😎 pic.twitter.com/4FpTyj3jhL — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) July 11, 2019

They are from Nagaland Police @majorgauravarya !! Yes, you are right, anything from NE means friendship & happy memories. "Aage jaake kya karega... peeche mur"😊👍 pic.twitter.com/cSR3Hf6AqW — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 11, 2019

The clip created quite a buzz on social media and left many praising the police force for their contribution in India’s protection.

This is perfect example to love ur profession n indulge urself like nobodies... — JAI HIND Anil Soni (@Anil7530Soni) July 11, 2019

Such a beautiful message ...

"Aage ja k Kya karega,peechey mur"

Kyunki yeh 🐀🐁race hai infinite .. Zindagi jene k liye hai , bhagney k liye nahi 🌳 — NIKKIkapur (@IkapurNikk) July 11, 2019

Great 👍👍👍 — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) July 11, 2019

Aww.. Isn't it most beautiful? Love you warriors. Amazing NE. ...Yes anything from there brings beautiful and cherished memories....I have lots of them...God bless these soldiers.

Thanks sir for sharing the video.🙏🙏 — Anita Sabharwal (@anita_sabharwal) July 11, 2019

The song, Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam, is from Jeetendra-Leena Chandavarkar starrer film Humjoli.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 14:52 IST