Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 12, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Nagaland Police marches to old Hindi classic ‘Dhal Gaya Din’, wins Twitter

In the video, a group of policemen can be seen marching to the famous 1970s track - Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam - sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

it's viral Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Nagaland,Twitter,Police
The video has won people’s hearts. (Twitter/@KirenRijiju)

A video of Nagaland police marching to the tune of an old Hindi song has taken over the Internet and amazed people. In the video, a group of policemen can be seen marching to the famous 1970s track - Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam - sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. Armed forces and police personnel, who guard us from threats inside and outside the country, often face serious dangers in their line of work. So, the video showing the policemen getting engaged in a light-hearted moment has won people’s hearts.

Army veteran Major Gaurav Arya took to Twitter to share the video of the policemen marching to the tune. It seems that they were practising a drill in this interesting way. “Cannot verify video but I am told this is Nagaland Police. Most heartwarming. Made me smile,” Major Arya tweeted. Later, in another tweet, India’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the video is indeed of Nagaland Police.

Check out the tweets:

The clip created quite a buzz on social media and left many praising the police force for their contribution in India’s protection.

The song, Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam, is from Jeetendra-Leena Chandavarkar starrer film Humjoli.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 14:52 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics