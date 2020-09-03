Nagpur Police shares advisory post with a PUBG twist

it-s-viral

Twitter is abuzz with all sorts of reactions following the ban on popular gaming app PUBG along with 117 other applications. While some joked how Indian parents are happy about it, others shared memes to express their sadness over PUBG ban. Nagpur Police has now joined in with their hilarious advisory post.

Taking to Twitter, they just shared two lines. “No more visiting Pochinki. Just Stay Home, Stay Safe,” they wrote.

If you’re well-versed with PUBG terms, chances are you’re chuckling at the department’s witty approach. In case you’re not, allow us to explain. Pochinki is a map in the game.

No more visiting Pochinki.

Just Stay Home, Stay Safe.#NagpurPolice — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 2, 2020

Since being shared on September 2, the post has gathered close to 2,000 likes – and counting. It also received varied comments from people. While some appreciated the department’s creativity, others were still sad about the ban

“Bilkul sehi pakde hai,[Absolutely right]” wrote a Twitter user. Another wrote that they feel like crying and shared a popular meme:

“Aap ne to der bhi nahi ki hamare jakham pe namak chidhkhne ki [You didn’t even wait to rub it on],” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Nagpur police got no chill — Bhupendra S. Dongre (@bdongre93) September 2, 2020

😂😂😂😂 — Ankit Padole (@AnkitPadole2) September 3, 2020

Nagpur police Rocks — Vikash Pawar (@imvikkybabu) September 2, 2020

“On Point,” expressed a user of the micro-blogging site. “Always savage,” said another.

What do you think of Nagpur Police’s tweet with a PUBG twist?

