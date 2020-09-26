NASA shares image of ‘cosmic bouquet’. Want to know what it is?

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 16:30 IST

Are you someone who loves gazing at the sky and wondering about the outer space? Does one of your habits include reading about different celestial bodies? Do you often find yourself searching for images of the outer world on the Internet? If your answer to any or all of the questions is “Yes”, then this post by NASA is for you. There is a possibility that it will leave you amazed and smiling, all at the same time.

“Jupiter’s roses: A cosmic bouquet just for you,” NASA wrote in their Instagram post and shared a composite image. And, it won’t be wrong to point out that it is mesmerising.

In the caption, NASA further detailed that the swirls of colours spotted are “a rendering of an image” from Juno mission – the space agency’s probe orbiting the planet Jupiter.

“The huge, persistent cyclone found at Jupiter’s north pole is visible at the center of the image, encircled by smaller cyclones that range in size from 2,500 to 2,900 miles (4,000 to 4,600 kilometers). Together, this pattern of storms covers an area that would dwarf the Earth,” they added.

The post further explained that the composite image was created using “data obtained by the JunoCam instrument” by a citizen scientist named Gerald Eichstädt.

“The greatly exaggerated colour is partially a result of combining many individual images to create this view,” they explained.

Here is the entire post:

With over 8.7 lakh likes, the post also received close to 4,100 comments from people all across the world.

“Looks like I’m looking through a kaleidoscope,” wrote an Instagram user and indeed that is a feeling that many supported. “Wow, amazing,” expressed another. “Beautiful,” said a third.

What do you think of the image?

