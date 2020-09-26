e-paper
NASA shares image of ‘cosmic bouquet’. Want to know what it is?

“Looks like I’m looking through a kaleidoscope,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on NASA’s Instagram post.

Sep 26, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NASA shared this image on their official Instagram profile.
NASA shared this image on their official Instagram profile. (Instagram/@NASA)
         

Are you someone who loves gazing at the sky and wondering about the outer space? Does one of your habits include reading about different celestial bodies? Do you often find yourself searching for images of the outer world on the Internet? If your answer to any or all of the questions is “Yes”, then this post by NASA is for you. There is a possibility that it will leave you amazed and smiling, all at the same time.

“Jupiter’s roses: A cosmic bouquet just for you,” NASA wrote in their Instagram post and shared a composite image. And, it won’t be wrong to point out that it is mesmerising.

In the caption, NASA further detailed that the swirls of colours spotted are “a rendering of an image” from Juno mission – the space agency’s probe orbiting the planet Jupiter.

“The huge, persistent cyclone found at Jupiter’s north pole is visible at the center of the image, encircled by smaller cyclones that range in size from 2,500 to 2,900 miles (4,000 to 4,600 kilometers). Together, this pattern of storms covers an area that would dwarf the Earth,” they added.

The post further explained that the composite image was created using “data obtained by the JunoCam instrument” by a citizen scientist named Gerald Eichstädt.

“The greatly exaggerated colour is partially a result of combining many individual images to create this view,” they explained.

Here is the entire post:

Jupiter’s roses: A cosmic bouquet just for you.⁣ ⁣ Not actual roses, these are in fact cyclones on Jupiter’s north pole. These swirls of striking colors in this extreme false color are a rendering of an image from our Juno mission. The huge, persistent cyclone found at Jupiter’s north pole is visible at the center of the image, encircled by smaller cyclones that range in size from 2,500 to 2,900 miles (4,000 to 4,600 kilometers). Together, this pattern of storms covers an area that would dwarf the Earth.⁣ ⁣ Citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt made this composite image using data obtained by the JunoCam instrument during four of the Juno spacecraft’s close passes by Jupiter, which took place between Feb. 17, 2020, and July 25, 2020. The greatly exaggerated color is partially a result of combining many individual images to create this view.⁣ ⁣ Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS⁣ Image processing by Gerald Eichstädt⁣ ⁣ #NASA #Citizenscientist #Jupiter #JunoCam #Roses #Space #Cyclones⁣

With over 8.7 lakh likes, the post also received close to 4,100 comments from people all across the world.

“Looks like I’m looking through a kaleidoscope,” wrote an Instagram user and indeed that is a feeling that many supported. “Wow, amazing,” expressed another. “Beautiful,” said a third.

What do you think of the image?

Also Read | NASA’s project translates data into sound, lets you ‘listen’ to the centre of the Milky Way. Heard it yet?

