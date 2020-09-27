NASA shares image of planetary nebula NGC 2392. Guess how far it is from Earth?

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 09:15 IST

There are many, across the world, who have always been curious about space. It is no wonder that they love seeing the images of the world outside the Earth. If you’re someone who is fascinated by the pictures of the universe, this post by NASA is tailor-made for you. Even if you are not-so-enthusiastic, the beauty captured in the image accompanying the post may make you gasp in wonder.

Taking to Instagram, NASA Chandra X-ray Observatory shared the image from their official handle. It shows planetary nebula NGC 2392. Any guesses how far it is from Earth? Turns out, it is “about 4,000 light years from Earth in the constellation Gemini.”

The caption of the post details that the “hot core of this dying star has a surface temperature of about 50,000 degrees Celsius.” Also, it is ejecting its outer layers at about 6 million kilometers per hour.

Read the entire post here:

Since being shared on September 26, the post has gathered more than 21,000 likes and tons of comments. From surprise to wonder, people expressed various emotions while reacting to the post.

“Awesome. Beautiful. Tops,” wrote an Instagram user. “Epic,” expressed another. “So miraculous that this can be known. I’m always astounded,” commented a third.

What do you think of the image?

Also Read | NASA shares image of ‘cosmic bouquet’. Want to know what it is?