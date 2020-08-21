Netflix India shares a YouTube playlist post on Instagram, leaves netizens in fits

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 13:44 IST

Netflix India has been known to entertain netizens not only through the wide variety of content they provide on their streaming platform but also with their witty social media presence. Case in point, this hilarious YouTube playlist post which is making Instagram users chuckle.

Posted from Netflix India’s official Instagram account on August 20, this post consists of 10 individual images. “So a lot of people have been asking for our YouTube playlist,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The pictures have been edited to resemble a YouTube screen. The top half of each photo shows a still from a movie or series available on Netflix India. Under this shot, the name of a song and its artist is written. These amusingly relate to some of the major themes present in the entertainment content.

For instance, ‘Avril Lavigne - Complicated’ is inscribed under a shot of the German web television series Dark, which illustrates its intricate plotlines. Check out this, and other such cleverly designed pictures, in the post below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has received a whole lot of love. It currently has over 2.1 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Brilliant guys”. Another individual wrote, “This is gold”.

“Laughed way too hard at the Backstreet Boys one,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this post? Which image out of the 10 was your favourite?

