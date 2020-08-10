e-paper
Netizens are losing their cool over this Twitter user's aesthetically pleasing homegrown peppers

Netizens are losing their cool over this Twitter user’s aesthetically pleasing homegrown peppers

“Currently crying because I literally grew the most beautiful peppers ever,” reads the text shared alongside the images.

Aug 10, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows multicoloured peppers kept in a basket.
The image shows multicoloured peppers kept in a basket. (Twitter/@fIowerfemme)
         

If you’re a spice lover, then these pictures of some stunning looking peppers may make your mouth water. But even if you don’t enjoy too much of a kick in your food, the vibrant colours of these peppers may still make you want to do a double-take.

These three photographs were posted on Twitter on August 8. “Currently crying because I literally grew the most beautiful peppers ever,” reads the text shared alongside the images.

One of the photos shows multicoloured peepers kept in a basket. Their colouration ranges from hues of purple to red and orange. The other two images show the peppers hanging from a plant.

Check out these colourful peppers here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this good-looking produce has captured netizens’ attention. Currently, the post has almost three lakh likes along with nearly 37,000 retweets and comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “They’re literally stunning, and you took such beautiful photos omg”. Another individual wrote, “These photos are good enough to be in a magazine! Well done on your gardening skills”.

Some posted pictures of their unique gardening adventures. For instance, this woman who had grown some beautifully coloured beans:

A Twitter user stated, “Mother Nature knows her color”. Somebody else on the thread declared, “Yep, these are the most beautiful peppers possible”.

“Those are stunning!” read one comment on the thread, while another tweep proclaimed, “Omg I need purple peppers”. We wish we could try these gorgeous looking peppers too.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

A Twitter user even used one of the photos as their phone’s new wallpaper:

What are your thoughts on this post and the multicoloured peppers?

Also Read | Man found caterpillars in his broccoli, then decided to adopt them. Twitter thread is a delight

