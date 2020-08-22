e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Netizens can’t stop gushing over this Twitter reunion between Kerry Washington and her eighth-grade teacher

Netizens can’t stop gushing over this Twitter reunion between Kerry Washington and her eighth-grade teacher

American actor, Kerry Washington, briefly mentioned her eight grade constitutional law class during the Democratic National Convention, which is what inspired this reunion.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:14 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows American actor Kerry Washington.
The image shows American actor Kerry Washington. (ouTube/@2020 Democratic National Convention)
         

American actor, Kerry Washington, famously known for playing Olivia Pope in the drama series Scandal, hosted the Democratic National Convention on August 19. During her address, she briefly mentioned the influence of her middle school education in shaping her understanding of politics. This part of her speech was not only impactful but also started a chain of sweet events which led to her eventual Twitter reunion with the teacher who taught her the preamble of the American constitution, to begin with.

“When I was in 7th or 8th grade we memorized the preamble of the constitution, and I’ve never forgotten it since. The first 15 words of our constitution are, ‘We the people, of the United States in order to form a more perfect union’. We say more perfect because our union is not without flaws,” said Washington during her address.

Though she didn’t mention her teacher’s name, a few Twitter users were quick to post that Tiffany Bluemle was Washington’s eighth grade constitutional law teacher. Bluemle took to Twitter to express her reaction to one such post. Check out her tweet which currently has over 57,500 likes and nearly 450 comments:

Washington herself noticed the tweet and replied to Bluemle, most sweetly. Here is what she said:

Washington’s response received over 82,500 likes and nearly 5,000 retweets.

Here is what tweeple had to say about this sweet interaction between the actor and her middle school teacher. One person said, “This made my teacher heart heal a little. Thank you, Kerry, for recognizing the power of educators”.

Another individual wrote, “That’s pretty cool”. “This is so cute,” read one comment on the thread.

A Twitter user proclaimed, “Hah! This is what makes Twitter a magical place!” and we cannot say we disagree.

Here are some other reactions from the micro-blogging application:

What are your thoughts on this Twitter reunion?

Also Read | Twitter exchange between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her 2nd grade teacher is pure gold. It’ll leave you emotional

tags
top news
President Xi’s wolf warrior diplomacy kicks in law of diminishing returns
President Xi’s wolf warrior diplomacy kicks in law of diminishing returns
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In