Netizens find this milk boiling video too relatable. What about you?

Netizens find this milk boiling video too relatable. What about you?

“Biggest mystery of the universe,” reads a caption on the video and chances are you’ll agree.

Aug 17, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows milk being boiled in a pan.
The image shows milk being boiled in a pan. (Instagram/@anishadixit)
         

There are some videos on the Internet which when you see them may make you say, “I relate to that.” You may find that this clip by comedian YouTuber Anisha Dixit is one of them. There are chances that by the time you finish watching this video, involving an everyday problem, you’ll nod in agreement.

Taking to Instagram, Dixit, in the post’s caption, asked people to drop a ‘face with tears of joy’ emoji if the problem showcased in the clip happens to them too. The video opens with a person watching a pan of boiling milk intently as the words, “Biggest mystery of the universe” appear on the screen. A few moments later, she removes her gaze from the pan just for a split second and this happens.

Yes, the milk overflows from the pan and falls. Judging from the kinds of comments people shared on the post, this is a problem which is faced by many. Are you one of them too?

Since being shared 18 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 11,000 likes and still continuing. Here’s what people shared in the comments section of the post.

“Exactly,” wrote an Instagram user. “Yes, it’s true,” expressed another. “This is so so relatable,” commented a third. “Yes, with me also,” said a fourth. “Has happened a million times, so relatable,” wrote a fifth.

What do you think of the video?

