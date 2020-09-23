‘No mask - no service’ campaign launched in Jodhpur to create awareness

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 21:23 IST

In a bid to create awareness among the public regarding COVID-19, the Jodhpur district administration launched the ‘No Mask - No Entry’ and ‘No Mask - No Service’ campaign on Tuesday.

Posters encouraging people to wear masks were pasted on vehicles as part of the campaign.

“Besides strictness, awareness is also necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The number of severe cases has been increasing in the state. The district administration, Police & Municipal Corporation are trying to create awareness among people that they won’t be allowed at places or given services without masks,” Jodhpur district collector told the media.

The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at over 18,614.

So far, 98,812 recoveries and 1,367 deaths have been reported from the state.