e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Nothing to see here just a porcupine enjoying some corn on the cob. Watch

Nothing to see here just a porcupine enjoying some corn on the cob. Watch

Mr Rico, the porcupine from Cincinnati Zoo seems to be enjoying his dinner.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 06, 2020 17:15 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a porcupine named Mr Rico eating corn on the cob.
The image shows a porcupine named Mr Rico eating corn on the cob. (Instagram/@cincinnatizoo)
         

If you’re someone who enjoys eating corn on the cob, then you may relate to this video of a porcupine named Mr Rico enjoying the same at Cincinnati Zoo. No matter if you like your corn a little buttery or enjoy it lightly spiced, watching Mr Rico will probably fill your heart up with joy and make you crave the snack, simultaneously.

Posted to Instagram on August 6, this video has been shared on Cincinnati Zoo’s official account. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Corn on the cob is on the menu for Mr. Rico tonight”.

The recording shows a close-up of the rodent’s face. Mr Rico, however, seems unfazed by the closeness of the camera and is busy chewing on his dinner. The porcupine continues to eat the corn on the cob without a care in the world.

Check out the cute clip below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this recording has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has nearly 34,500 views and many positive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Sooooo cute”. Another individual wrote, “I have some corn on the cob I can share”. After all, who wouldn’t want to have dinner with such a cute-looking guest?

“He’s the cutest and my favourite,” read one comment under the post. Somebody else declared, “Quite possibly the most relaxing thing I could watch, watching and listening to him eat”. We wholeheartedly agree with that.

What are your thoughts on this recording of Mr Rico?

Also Read | Baby gorilla named Kitoko’s curiosity with camera captured in adorable video. Watch

tags
top news
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
After logging highest rainfall of the season, Mumbai braces for more
After logging highest rainfall of the season, Mumbai braces for more
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
In Beirut, Macron says Lebanese leaders need to hear ‘home truths’
In Beirut, Macron says Lebanese leaders need to hear ‘home truths’
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Watch: Mumbai man rescues kitten amid floods, takes it home
Watch: Mumbai man rescues kitten amid floods, takes it home
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In