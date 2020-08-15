e-paper
Owl dangles from street light after getting caught in kite string, rescued

This is one of such posts which may leave you with a smile on your face.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 15, 2020 19:06 IST
The image shows the rescue owl.
The image shows the rescue owl. (Facebook/Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department)
         

Tales of animals being rescued from risky situations make for some of the happiest content on the Internet. This story shared on Facebook by both the Pleasanton Police Department and Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department is one such amazing tale.

The Police department took to Facebook to share how the watchful eyes of the residents of a neighbourhood helped in saving the life of an owl.

“It takes is teamwork... We appreciate our residents for keeping a watchful eye on their neighborhood! This morning, they spotted an owl dangling from the street light with a kite line caught around its wing. Our friends from Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department rescued the poor guy, and now, our animal services officer is giving it a ride to Lindsay Wildlife Experience for a checkup,” they wrote. The post also mentioned that an officer named Rich Trovao captured the images shared along with it.

The fire department also detailed the same story. Their post is complete with two images.

Take a look at the posts:

People shared all sorts of replies in the comments sections of both the posts. They were all too elated to hear the rescue story and also thanked the officials involved.

“Nice to read nice things like this. Thank you!” wrote a Facebook user. “What a beautiful story and the owl is gorgeous!” expressed another and it indeed is. “Hoot! Hoot! Er... Woot! Woot! Great job!” wittily praised a third.

What do you think of the rescue story?

Also Read | Paramedics come across skunk with cup stuck on its head, save the animal. Watch

