e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Penguin chicks go for their first swim, video makes people smile. Watch

Penguin chicks go for their first swim, video makes people smile. Watch

The video shows adorable little penguin chicks swimming in water for the first time.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 21, 2020 09:46 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a tiny penguin swimming.
The image shows a tiny penguin swimming. (Twitter/Shedd Aquarium)
         

Over the past few months, videos of penguins at the Shedd Aquarium have been a source of happiness to many on social media. From taking the penguins on a field trip around the Chicago facility to introducing them to beluga whales, videos of penguins and their little expeditions have made many smile. Now, the aquarium has shared another video which will evoke a similar reaction in you.

Shared a day back, on August 20, on Facebook and Twitter, the video shows adorable little penguin chicks swimming in water for the first time.

“The four penguin chicks are ready to make a splash—they went on their first swim!” says the caption shared on Facebook. “Learning how to swim is a huge milestone for these Magellanic penguin chicks. Once they are fully comfortable in the water, they will lose those fluffy chick feathers and join the rest of the penguin colony!” it says further.

Take a look at the penguins make a splash as the caption says in the video below:

Since being shared, the video has collected over 6,400 reactions on Facebook and another 3,000 likes on Twitter. People have shared a ton of comments on the adorable babies.

“I have absolutely loved seeing your videos. There is no way you can watch these guys and not laugh,” posted a Facebook user. “So adorable! Makes me so happy to see the penguins,” shared another. “They learn fast! That one sort of belly-flopping into the water made me laugh,” added a third.

On Twitter too, people couldn’t hold back their joy while watching these chicks.

“Absolutely adorable! Thank-you for the silly, stupid smile on my face!” wrote a Twitter user.

What do you think about the video?

Also Read | Penguins go on an adventure to explore aquarium’s gift shop. Guess what they found?

tags
top news
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In