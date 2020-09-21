e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / People on Reddit can’t help but cheer for this mamma hedgehog and her babies trying to climb stairs

People on Reddit can’t help but cheer for this mamma hedgehog and her babies trying to climb stairs

The video has managed to put a smile on many faces.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 21, 2020 14:31 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Am I the only one who cheered out loud when they made it,” shared a Reddit user.
“Am I the only one who cheered out loud when they made it,” shared a Reddit user. (Reddit/ dontcalmdown)
         

A lot of people who spend time online, actively look for or are drawn to content that is wholesome and leaves one feeling happy. With so much going on around us, sometimes one just needs a little dose of adorableness to help get over every day tensions. This video shared on Reddit falls into that category. It shows a family of hedgehogs and has managed to put a smile on many faces.

The video was posted by Reddit user ‘dontcalmdown’. “Wild Hedgehog momma with four little babies! They may be small, but they are determined to make it up the stairs,” says the caption shared along with the video.

It shows exactly what the caption indicates. The video is a minute and a half long, and it’s likely that you will be on the edge of your seat watching this family climb up the stairs. Don’t be surprised if you end up cheering for them while watching them on your screens.

(Reuploaded as video!) Wild Hedgehog momma with four little babies! They may be small, but they are determined to make it up the stairs. from r/aww

Within 19 hours, the video has collected over 55,000 upvotes and more than 500 comments. Netizens have left some delightful reactions to the clip.

“I like how a couple of them keep going back up and down, so the mom is like, ‘If you kids don’t stop goofing around, I’m leaving without you!’ That works,” shared an individual. “Am I the only one who cheered out loud when they made it,” posted another.

“These hedgies appear to have the same attention span as my daughter. Lol. I could almost feel mama hedgehog’s sigh as she watched them go back down again and again,” commented a third. “Mums like cough and they all go, ‘Oh that’s where you are!’ cute silly little beings,” shared a fourth.

What do you think about this video? Did it leave you delighted as well?

tags
top news
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
Over 100 Covid-19 patients rescued as fire breaks out at Odisha hospital
Over 100 Covid-19 patients rescued as fire breaks out at Odisha hospital
Sensex plunges over 800 points to close at 38,034, Nifty ends day at 11,250
Sensex plunges over 800 points to close at 38,034, Nifty ends day at 11,250
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In