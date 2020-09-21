People on Reddit can’t help but cheer for this mamma hedgehog and her babies trying to climb stairs

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 14:31 IST

A lot of people who spend time online, actively look for or are drawn to content that is wholesome and leaves one feeling happy. With so much going on around us, sometimes one just needs a little dose of adorableness to help get over every day tensions. This video shared on Reddit falls into that category. It shows a family of hedgehogs and has managed to put a smile on many faces.

The video was posted by Reddit user ‘dontcalmdown’. “Wild Hedgehog momma with four little babies! They may be small, but they are determined to make it up the stairs,” says the caption shared along with the video.

It shows exactly what the caption indicates. The video is a minute and a half long, and it’s likely that you will be on the edge of your seat watching this family climb up the stairs. Don’t be surprised if you end up cheering for them while watching them on your screens.

Within 19 hours, the video has collected over 55,000 upvotes and more than 500 comments. Netizens have left some delightful reactions to the clip.

“I like how a couple of them keep going back up and down, so the mom is like, ‘If you kids don’t stop goofing around, I’m leaving without you!’ That works,” shared an individual. “Am I the only one who cheered out loud when they made it,” posted another.

“These hedgies appear to have the same attention span as my daughter. Lol. I could almost feel mama hedgehog’s sigh as she watched them go back down again and again,” commented a third. “Mums like cough and they all go, ‘Oh that’s where you are!’ cute silly little beings,” shared a fourth.

What do you think about this video? Did it leave you delighted as well?