Man captures pictures of black bear relaxing at hotel

The photo was taken around 5 a.m. by Sam Geesaman who went to the hotel’s veranda to click a photo of the sunrise.

it's viral Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:36 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Bretton
Pictures,Bear,New Hampshire
A black bear peers over a railing on the back veranda at the Omni Mount Washington Resort. (AP File Photo)

It seems bears enjoy a good view just like any other visitor to the White Mountains in New Hampshire. A photo snapped on June 29 by an employee at the Omni Mount Washington Resort shows a black bear holding onto a rail on the veranda and looking out. The photo was taken around 5 a.m. and the employee, Sam Geesaman, said he had only wanted to get a photo of the sunrise.

Sam Geesaman captured the image in the hotel where he works. ( AP )

Instead, he caught the bear as it climbed stairs in search of a trash can. The bear moved on after Gessaman loudly clapped and stomped.

New Hampshire routinely has reports of bears finding their way into homes, campgrounds and even apartment complexes.

The bear left after Gessaman made loud sounds. ( AP )

Last year, food shortages were blamed for a sharp increase in bear-human conflicts and the highest numbers of bear killings since 2014.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 10:33 IST

