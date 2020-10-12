e-paper
PIB uses Dhamaal meme to share message about wearing masks in public

The meme posted by PIB, shows the hilarious plane scene from the film Dhamaal.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:31 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
The image shows the meme shared by PIB about wearing masks in public.
The image shows the meme shared by PIB about wearing masks in public.(Twitter/@PIB_India)
         

After a prolonged period of lockdown in the country, people are now stepping out of their homes more, but with adequate precautions. To remind people about a necessary safety measure, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has shared a post on their official Twitter handle. In the tweet PIB stresses on the importance of wearing masks in public. However, they’ve used humour to drive home the message by sharing it in the form of a funny meme.

The meme, shows the hilarious plane scene from the film Dhamaal. It features actors Asrani, Ashish Chaudhary and Vijay Raaz. The message of wearing a mask while going out in public is carefully intertwined with the hilarious dialogues of the scene.

“Reminder: Whenever you are stepping out, please don’t forget your mask,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post and play the actual scene in your mind while looking at it:

Shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered over 970 likes. Netizens were pleasantly surprised to see PIB use this method to share the important message. Many lauded their effort.

What are your thoughts on this important message?

Key FATF affiliate finds Pakistan has complied with only 2 of 40 steps to fight terror funding
‘Timely moves’: PM Modi after Nirmala Sitharaman’s Rs 73,000 crore stimulus
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: de Villiers’ fifty guides RCB to 194/2
Indians abducted in Libya released, efforts on for their return home: MEA
Andhra HC orders CBI to act against YSR leaders, others who attacked judges
India generated over 18,000 tonnes Covid-19 waste since June
34 Bollywood producers ask court to stop 2 TV channels from calling them names
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
