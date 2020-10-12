PIB uses Dhamaal meme to share message about wearing masks in public

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:31 IST

After a prolonged period of lockdown in the country, people are now stepping out of their homes more, but with adequate precautions. To remind people about a necessary safety measure, Press Information Bureau (PIB) has shared a post on their official Twitter handle. In the tweet PIB stresses on the importance of wearing masks in public. However, they’ve used humour to drive home the message by sharing it in the form of a funny meme.

The meme, shows the hilarious plane scene from the film Dhamaal. It features actors Asrani, Ashish Chaudhary and Vijay Raaz. The message of wearing a mask while going out in public is carefully intertwined with the hilarious dialogues of the scene.

“Reminder: Whenever you are stepping out, please don’t forget your mask,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the post and play the actual scene in your mind while looking at it:

Reminder: Whenever you are stepping out, please don't forget your mask😷#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/eE0hjyOKyy — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 12, 2020

Shared a few hours ago, the post has garnered over 970 likes. Netizens were pleasantly surprised to see PIB use this method to share the important message. Many lauded their effort.

There nothing better than humour to connect with people PIB 👍 — Kartikey Tyagi (@KartikeyTyagi_1) October 12, 2020

😀😀 — Shubham Singh11 (@SHUBHAM69735673) October 12, 2020

Didn't expect this from PIB 😀😀 — Great babur (@baburgreat) October 12, 2020

Mask aur do gaj doori hai jaroori @PIB_India https://t.co/k9qNydaZhA — Nishant Mudgal (@NishantMudgal20) October 12, 2020

Modern problem requires modern solutions...... This is crazy from @PIB_India ❣️.... Using the memes way for awareness 🙏 https://t.co/eLWXHE2uNo — Sumit kumar shaw (@sumit1508SK) October 12, 2020

What are your thoughts on this important message?