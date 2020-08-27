e-paper
Pic of wedding cake is going viral because of a typo and it's hilarious

Pic of wedding cake is going viral because of a typo and it’s hilarious

The image, since being shared on Reddit, has turned into a source of laughter for many.

Aug 27, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image of the cake has prompted people to share various comments (representational image).
The image of the cake has prompted people to share various comments (representational image).
         

You may have seen pictures of wedding cakes which went viral because of how incredibly beautiful they look. On the flip side, you may have also seen images of cakes which grabbed limelight for not being up to the mark or in other words having not-so-nice designs. Well there is a latest addition to the list of viral cakes. However, it’s piquing people’s attention for a very unusual reason – a typo. Yes, it’s a misspelled message which has now turned it into a source of laughter for many.

Shared on Reddit, the image shows some words written on it. In the picture, there’s also a caption which explains the situation. “This is why you hire professionals... my clients brought this from our local grocery store bakery…. It’s supposed to say ‘Wiser wedding’. This will be their wedding horror story for sure,” it reads and after seeing what’s written on the cake, chances are you’ll agree.

Why’s there a wedding?😂😂😂 from r/weddingshaming

Yes, the writing on top of the cake says, “Why’s there a wedding?” Expectedly, since being shared, people couldn’t keep calm and their replies show this.

“I don’t know, with the current state of things, I feel this is a legitimate question - maybe the store staff did too,” joked a Reddit user. “Honestly, I think I’d find this just hilarious and get tonnes of photos with it and show it off to everyone!” shared another.

How would you react to a cake-astrophe like this?

Also Read | Man fakes death to avoid jail, gets caught due to spelling mistake in certificate

