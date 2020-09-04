e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Picture of mobile clothing store sparks Twitter chatter, people are impressed

Picture of mobile clothing store sparks Twitter chatter, people are impressed

Twitter user Amit Thadhani took to Twitter to share the image which has now sparked a chatter.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 04, 2020 09:23 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a mobile clothing store.
The image shows a mobile clothing store. (Twitter/@amitsurg)
         

There is no denying the fact that the pandemic has changed people’s lifestyles drastically. From wearing masks while going outside to maintaining proper distance, these are the new norms which people absolutely need to follow. An image of a mobile clothing store shared on Twitter captures that change even more aptly.

Twitter user Amit Thadhani, on September 2, took to the micro-blogging site to share the image. “Shops are coming to our society now!” Thadhani wrote. Take a look at what he shared:

Since being tweeted, the post has gathered more than 2,800 likes and close to 400 retweets. People had a lot to say about the image and several people simply pointed out that this is the new normal of current times.

This Twitter user came up with a question:

“This is the new normal,” wrote a Twitter user. “We don’t go to shop! Shop comes to us! Adapt to the change!” expressed another.

Praising the concept a third said, “Survival instinct of entrepreneurs. Very inspiring and stimulating . Thanks for sharing.”

What do you think of the image?

tags
top news
All eyes on Rajnath, Wei meeting in Moscow to break Ladakh deadlock
All eyes on Rajnath, Wei meeting in Moscow to break Ladakh deadlock
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau reaches Rhea Chakraborty’s residence
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau reaches Rhea Chakraborty’s residence
Assured of safe stay by Priyanka Gandhi, Kafeel Khan arrives in Rajasthan
Assured of safe stay by Priyanka Gandhi, Kafeel Khan arrives in Rajasthan
Govt plans round-the-clock surveillance to avoid crowding at Metro stations
Govt plans round-the-clock surveillance to avoid crowding at Metro stations
Covid-19: Positivity rate double among healthcare workers in Delhi, Telangana and Maharashtra
Covid-19: Positivity rate double among healthcare workers in Delhi, Telangana and Maharashtra
After corruption allegations, Pakistan PM’s top aide Asim Bajwa resigns
After corruption allegations, Pakistan PM’s top aide Asim Bajwa resigns
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In