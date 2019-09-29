Pilot stops plane so that baby hedgehog can cross the runway

it-s-viral

A pilot, reportedly just before the takeoff, stopped his plane on the runway and the reason can melt your heart. The incident, which many may term as adorable, took place in Scotland.

The kind hearted pilot was all set to fly when he noticed a baby hedgehog in the runway, reports Metro. The pilot stopped the plane to give time to the tiny animal to pass the path safely. The incident caused a delay in the flight by about two minutes but the passengers were not annoyed as the pilot already conveyed the reason for delay.

“I was on the LM156 from Stornoway to Inverness at 5pm when the aircraft was taxiing towards the runway when all of a sudden the brakes went on like an emergency stop!” tweeted a passenger onboard the flight. “After a minute the captain came over the radio telling us that he was waiting on a baby hedgehog to pass,” he added.

“The captain safely avoided a prickly situation for the little hedgehog, following procedure until the animal was off the tarmac,” the director of the airline told Mirror.

