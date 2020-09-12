e-paper
Pinky's day out: Video of tiny 'piglet' balancing on a ball surprises people

Pinky’s day out: Video of tiny ‘piglet’ balancing on a ball surprises people

If you’re wondering how a pig can balance on a ball, then you’re not alone as several tweeple had the same question.

Sep 12, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rolling on a little ball and cruising through a Tokyo train station, Pinky has grabbed the attention of netizens.
If you’re looking for something to brighten up your day look no further because Pinky the micro ‘piglet’ is here to make you smile. Rolling on a little ball and cruising through a Tokyo train station, Pinky has grabbed the attention of netizens.

This video, originally posted on Twitter account of the ‘piglet’, came into the limelight again after being shared by Twitter user Rex Chapman. If you’re wondering how a pig can balance on a ball, then you’re not alone as several tweeple had the same question. Turn out, there’s an easy answer to it – the piglet named Pinky is not real and is virtually created by an artist.

“I have a few questions,” Chapman wrote in the caption and shared the cute clip. Take a look:

Posted on September 10, the clip has garnered over 13.3 million views along with more than 2.2 lakh likes.

Chapman also shared another video the shows the virtual pig wearing a hat and crossing a road while balancing on a ball.

There were some who couldn’t stop gushing at Pinky’s cuteness. A few joked that there shouldn’t be any questions about the “pig” as it clearly has a ticket.

Here’s how people reacted:

What are your thoughts on the videos?

