e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Pooch named Maggie ‘helps’ her parent out with work, it doesn’t go as planned. Watch

Pooch named Maggie ‘helps’ her parent out with work, it doesn’t go as planned. Watch

This video was shared on the official Twitter account of ‘We Rate Dogs’.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 07, 2020 18:44 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a dog named Maggie.
The image shows a dog named Maggie.(Twitter/@dog_rates)
         

It is no lie that dogs are extremely helpful beings. From offering their human pals hugs and kisses to protecting their homes from potential intruders, pooches can almost always be trusted to lend a helping paw. Here is a cute canine who is further illustrating that notion by ‘assisting’ her parent with some work. Even though the helping pooch’s efforts are appreciated, we’re not sure how effective her assistance is.

This just over 10-second-long video was shared on the official Twitter account of ‘We Rate Dogs’. “This is Maggie. You said you could play as soon as you finish work, so she’s helping. 14/10 you’re welcome human,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The recording shows a close-up of a white-furred dog’s face. The canine, named Maggie, is seen resting her face on a computer’s keyboard. Maggie seems to be gazing off into the distance as her tongue lightly rests on a single key. The pressure of her tongue causes the alphabet to appear repeatedly on the screen.

Check out the whole scene here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The video has over 1.7 million views. The tweet itself has amassed more than 1.5 lakh likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about Maggie’s efforts. One person said, “Thank you, Maggie”. Another individual wrote, “Best helper ever”.

“I’d give that an ‘A’, for sure,” read one comment under the post. Somebody else proclaimed, “Better than any essay I’ve ever written”.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Feline lends a ‘helping’ paw to hooman with some computer work. It doesn’t go as planned

tags
top news
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
‘We do have two systems of justice in America’: Kamala Harris
‘We do have two systems of justice in America’: Kamala Harris
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
India takes first step towards developing hypersonic missiles
India takes first step towards developing hypersonic missiles
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
‘Better contest between bat and ball’: Warne suggests unique change in T20s
‘Better contest between bat and ball’: Warne suggests unique change in T20s
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In