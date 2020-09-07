Pooch named Maggie ‘helps’ her parent out with work, it doesn’t go as planned. Watch

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 18:44 IST

It is no lie that dogs are extremely helpful beings. From offering their human pals hugs and kisses to protecting their homes from potential intruders, pooches can almost always be trusted to lend a helping paw. Here is a cute canine who is further illustrating that notion by ‘assisting’ her parent with some work. Even though the helping pooch’s efforts are appreciated, we’re not sure how effective her assistance is.

This just over 10-second-long video was shared on the official Twitter account of ‘We Rate Dogs’. “This is Maggie. You said you could play as soon as you finish work, so she’s helping. 14/10 you’re welcome human,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The recording shows a close-up of a white-furred dog’s face. The canine, named Maggie, is seen resting her face on a computer’s keyboard. Maggie seems to be gazing off into the distance as her tongue lightly rests on a single key. The pressure of her tongue causes the alphabet to appear repeatedly on the screen.

Check out the whole scene here:

This is Maggie. You said you could play as soon as you finish work, so she’s helping. 14/10 you’re welcome human pic.twitter.com/Yx7VR8Zd3G — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) September 2, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The video has over 1.7 million views. The tweet itself has amassed more than 1.5 lakh likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about Maggie’s efforts. One person said, “Thank you, Maggie”. Another individual wrote, “Best helper ever”.

“I’d give that an ‘A’, for sure,” read one comment under the post. Somebody else proclaimed, “Better than any essay I’ve ever written”.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this share?

