Post on iconic Nokia 3310 completing 20 years leaves people emotional

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:21 IST

Have you ever used the iconic Nokia 3310 mobile phone? Even if you haven’t used it, chances are you’re well-aware of its existence. From hailing it as being “indestructible” to a source of numerous memes and jokes, the Internet is filled with mentions of this particular model which has now gained cult status in the online world. Two days after its birth… err… launch anniversary, the phone model has again created a buzz among people.

It all started with a tweet by Vala Afshar, whose bio says he’s the Chief Digital Evangelist of Salesforce. He tweeted an image of the iconic device and reminded everyone that 20 years ago, on September 1, 2000, this phone was launched.

“@Nokia 3310 was announced. It sold very well, being one of the most successful phones with 126 million units sold worldwide and being one of Nokia’s most iconic devices. The phone is still widely acclaimed and has gained a cult status due to its durability,” he wrote quite aptly. Take a look at his tweet:

September 1, 2000:@Nokia 3310 was announced. It sold very well, being one of the most successful phones with 126 million units sold worldwide and being one of Nokia's most iconic devices. The phone is still widely acclaimed and has gained a cult status due to its durability. pic.twitter.com/XqPhpVXTff — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) September 1, 2020

With over 1,700 likes and close to 600 retweets, the post took people down memory lane as many reminisced how they used to own one. A few also shared how Nokia 3310 was their very first mobile. Expectedly, some also shared memes.

A Twitter user shared an image of their phone and wrote how it still works:

It still works and I still love it 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2UZdM74yYw — Helena Cruz (@HellyCrz) September 1, 2020

To which, another user of the micro-blogging site tweeted:

Wow lovely — Dr Nadia (@DrNadia00953845) September 2, 2020

This individual shared a meme which we all are inclined to agree to:

Hammer of Thor (so few know) pic.twitter.com/axCScJHR7S — Lord Sidius (@Sidious_x) September 1, 2020

Here’s what others tweeted:

I still have one in working condition!! — Rajiv A Singh (@itsRASingh) September 1, 2020

It was my first phone, gifted by my Dad, I miss them both badly. — ajay (@legitwaves) September 1, 2020

I had this as my first cell phone... it was wonderful — Manoj Yadav (@apmanojyadav) September 1, 2020

Very dependable phone — emurataksu (@emurataksu) September 1, 2020

