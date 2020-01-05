e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Praying monk tries best to ignore persistent cuddly cat, people love the video

A video involving a Buddhist monk and a playful cat has surfaced on Facebook and it’s winning people’s hearts.

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 18:17 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Videos of cats being mischievous are among netizens’ favourites. Proving their presence and grabbing attention seem to be the preferred mode of playing for the felines. One such video involving a Buddhist monk and a playful cat has surfaced on Facebook and it’s winning people’s hearts. There’s a chance that you’ll find it adorable too.

Posted by a Facebook user Flash Nophayong Sookphan, the video shows a Buddhist monk praying. In the video, a cat jumps on the lap of the monk and tries to grab his attention. The monk tries to nudge the cat gently but it keeps on roaming around his lap trying to be cosy.

Along with the video the user shared some adorable photos of the cat also.

The feline refused to leave the monk’s lap.
Shared on December 31, the video got several comments from netizens. The post has also garnered over 6,000 likes.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen today - that cat chose him!” wrote a Facebook user. “It’s not as easy as it looks. Especially with such a cute kitty on your lap. I would’ve caved instantly,” said a second. “It is I, the Buddha, my son. I came to you through this cat,” joked a third. “Give him a snuggle,” commented the fourth.

What do you think of this adorable feline?

