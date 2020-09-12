Preity Zinta loves this rendition of Bumbro from Mission Kashmir. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 13:49 IST

Remember the hit song Bumbro from the 2000 film Mission Kashmir? Foot-tapping and smile-inducing, it’s a song which won over people after its release and still has the same effect on many. A rendition of the song has now created a buzz among tweeple and left many impressed, including actor Preity Zinta.

The clip was shared by Twitter user Harsh Parmar, whose bio says that he is a musician and percussionist. “Our attempt to play this wonderful song from movie Mission Kashmir,” he wrote and shared the video. In the tweet, he also tagged Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, the protagonists of the film. Along with that he also tagged official Twitter account of music director trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The tweet further asked viewers to put on earphones, and you may just want to do the same to enjoy the beautifully sung song.

Our attempt to play this wonderful song from movie Mission Kashmir😊

P.s - Earphones Recommended @iHrithik @realpreityzinta @ShankarEhsanLoy pic.twitter.com/xgTMLjONpf — Harsh Parmar (@HarshParmar_hp) September 11, 2020

Since being shared a day back on September 11, the video has gathered over 15,000 – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated close to 500 likes and tons of comments.

Expressing her likeness for the video, Zinta tweeted:

This is so beautiful . Love it 😘 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 11, 2020

People had similar reactions as they couldn’t stop praising the beautiful rendition.

Just fantastic.🙌🙌🙌 — CHETAN PATHAK(Hrithikian ) (@ichets_hr) September 11, 2020

Nice 😊 — Subrat Saurabh (@ChickenBiryanii) September 12, 2020

What do you think of the video?

