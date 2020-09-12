e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Preity Zinta loves this rendition of Bumbro from Mission Kashmir. Watch

Preity Zinta loves this rendition of Bumbro from Mission Kashmir. Watch

“Our attempt to play this wonderful song from movie Mission Kashmir,” reads a line from the post’s caption shared on Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 12, 2020 13:49 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a group performing the Bumbro song.
The image shows a group performing the Bumbro song. (Twitter/@HarshParmar_hp)
         

Remember the hit song Bumbro from the 2000 film Mission Kashmir? Foot-tapping and smile-inducing, it’s a song which won over people after its release and still has the same effect on many. A rendition of the song has now created a buzz among tweeple and left many impressed, including actor Preity Zinta.

The clip was shared by Twitter user Harsh Parmar, whose bio says that he is a musician and percussionist. “Our attempt to play this wonderful song from movie Mission Kashmir,” he wrote and shared the video. In the tweet, he also tagged Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, the protagonists of the film. Along with that he also tagged official Twitter account of music director trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The tweet further asked viewers to put on earphones, and you may just want to do the same to enjoy the beautifully sung song.

Since being shared a day back on September 11, the video has gathered over 15,000 – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated close to 500 likes and tons of comments.

Expressing her likeness for the video, Zinta tweeted:

People had similar reactions as they couldn’t stop praising the beautiful rendition.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | This soulful rendition of Arijit Singh’s Laal Ishq will soothe your soul

