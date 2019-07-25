Prince Harry performs ‘chimp greeting’, dances with conservationist Jane Goodall

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry shook a leg with fellow conservationist Jane Goodall, while greeting her at the Windsor Castle.

A day to remember! Prince Harry got the chance to meet with fellow conservationist Jane Goodall on Tuesday, July 23 -- and their encounter began with an impromptu dance.

The 85-year-old primatologist held her sixth annual Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at St. George’s House, Windsor Castle -- which is where the English royal wed his wife, Duchess Meghan -- on Tuesday. During Harry’s attendance, the Duke performed an unrehearsed dance Opens a New Window. with Goodall.

Harry additionally demonstrated what’s known as a “chimp greeting,” where he bent down and patted Goodall’s head before they embraced in a warm hug. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram page noted that the dame taught Harry this gesture “when they first met” in December.

As the event progressed, Harry praised Goodall and her environmental efforts throughout the years.

“I’ve been admiring her work since I was a kid and it was so wonderful to find that she was even more amazing in person,” he shared with attendees, according to USA Today.

“She even treated me to a chimp welcome which only Jane can do. Well ... and chimps!

Photos of the Duke of Sussex’s appearance at the gathering were also shared on the official Instagram page. Two pictures showed their greeting and dance, while the third picture showed the duo striking a pose with the event’s attendees.

Founded in 1991, Goodall’s Roots & Shoots is a program for youth across the globe to promote respect and compassion for all living things. Harry attended the summit because of his work as a conservationist.

“His Royal Highness believes that people are at the heart of conservation and sustainability and that in order to succeed we need an inclusive, community-centred approach,” the Sussex Royal Instagram post read.

“In his roles as President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, The Duke has met young people from around the world who are leading the way with creative sustainability solutions and campaigns.” (ANI)

