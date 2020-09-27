e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Professional beekeeper explains what she does if a colony doesn’t have a queen bee. Watch

Professional beekeeper explains what she does if a colony doesn’t have a queen bee. Watch

Professional Beekeeper, Erika Thompson shared this recording on her official Instagram account.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:00 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a colony of bees.
The image shows a colony of bees. (Instagram/@texasbeeworks)
         

Professional Beekeeper, Erika Thompson from Texas Beeworks has been educating and entertaining netizens, all at once, with interesting short videos that document her work life. Though she doesn’t wear a cape, a ‘bee signal’ is all this hero needs to come and carefully remove colonies of the flying insect from compost bins at various locations. However, Thompson’s most recent video doesn’t show her on another rescue mission. It shows what she does if a colony of bees doesn’t have a queen.

Thompson shared this recording from her official Instagram account on September 26. The caption of the clip details what is about to be shown. It reads, “If a colony doesn’t have a queen bee, I can either give them female eggs from another colony so they can make their own queen, or I can expedite the process by introducing a mated adult queen to the colony like I did here”. The text further goes on to say, “This colony had been queenless for a while and was eager to accept a new queen”.

Check out Thompson’s explanation and what happens when she introduces a new queen to this colony:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this recording has received a whole lot of love. The post currently has almost 72,500 likes and many appreciative comments. Unsurprisingly, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “This is fascinating!” and we cannot say we disagree.

Another individual wrote, “Learn something new every day”. “Amazing bees!” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the share?

Also Read | Fascinating video shows beekeeper removing colony of bees from a compost bin safely, leaves netizens in awe

