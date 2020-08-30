Puppy’s unusual way of going out through a door is making netizens say aww. Watch

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 17:21 IST

We know that there are a lot of things in life that catches us off guard. Seems like the case is same for Ruthie the puppy who is stopped by something it’s still trying to figure out – a door.

Shared on Twitter’s wholesome dog content page WeRateDogs, a clip of Ruthie is now melting netizens’ hearts. The 12-second-long clip shows Ruthie waiting on one side of a screen door and trying to figure out how to pass through it. Eventually, the dog dashes through the door, quite goofily, and reaches the others side.

“This is Ruthie. She’s still figuring out doors. This is her solution for now. 12/10 very powerful we respect it,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the adorable clip:

Posted in August 28, the clip has garnered over 1.4 million views as wells as tons of comments. While some were left gushing at the little puppy’s antics, others couldn’t stop lauding the efforts of the fierce ball of fluff.

Here’s how people reacted:

What are your thoughts on this cute clip?