e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Rachakonda Police shares funny video asking netizens to be vigilant of fake news

Rachakonda Police shares funny video asking netizens to be vigilant of fake news

“Don’t trust every post on social media to be true,” reads the caption of the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:50 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image has been edited to show a lion sitting on a railroad.
The image has been edited to show a lion sitting on a railroad.(Twitter/@RachakondaCop)
         

Police forces from across the nation have been using their social media presence to spread vital information regarding citizen’s safety to people. Rachakonda Police’s new share is no different and conveys an important message about fake news hilariously.

Posted on Twitter from the handle @RachakondaCop on August 24, this video is almost 15 seconds long. “Don’t trust every post on social media to be true,” reads the caption of the post. The hashtag #FakeNews is also shared alongside the clip.

The recording shows a lion sitting on train tracks. A train chugs along the track, approaching the animal. Watch the video to find out what happens next:

The tweet hopes to warn individuals not to believe everything they see online because some of the content may be heavily edited, like this clip.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the post has accumulated over 13,000 likes and many appreciative comments. The recording itself has nearly 1.6 lakh views.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Super example, sir”. Another individual wrote, “Good sense of humour”.

“Very innovative, sir” read one comment under the post. A Twitter user declared, “Explaining a fact with a precise visual. Nice sir”.

Many also left different types of laughing face emojis under the post. Somebody proclaimed, “Absolutely right,” appreciating the video. “Good method of communication,” read one appreciative comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Pune Police shares the way to break the chain of fake news, you may want to take notes

top news
New SC bench to hear 2009 contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan
New SC bench to hear 2009 contempt of court case against Prashant Bhushan
Congress turmoil: A look at past instances involving ‘letters’
Congress turmoil: A look at past instances involving ‘letters’
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
Unlock 4.0 from Sept 1: Metro may start, schools could remain shut
Unlock 4.0 from Sept 1: Metro may start, schools could remain shut
RBI announces OMO purchase of govt securities worth Rs 20,000 crore
RBI announces OMO purchase of govt securities worth Rs 20,000 crore
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
With 60,975 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 3.1 million
With 60,975 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 3.1 million
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In