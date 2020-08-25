Rachakonda Police shares funny video asking netizens to be vigilant of fake news

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 12:50 IST

Police forces from across the nation have been using their social media presence to spread vital information regarding citizen’s safety to people. Rachakonda Police’s new share is no different and conveys an important message about fake news hilariously.

Posted on Twitter from the handle @RachakondaCop on August 24, this video is almost 15 seconds long. “Don’t trust every post on social media to be true,” reads the caption of the post. The hashtag #FakeNews is also shared alongside the clip.

The recording shows a lion sitting on train tracks. A train chugs along the track, approaching the animal. Watch the video to find out what happens next:

Don't trust every post on social media to be true.#FakeNews pic.twitter.com/tZGteSeKuQ — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) August 24, 2020

The tweet hopes to warn individuals not to believe everything they see online because some of the content may be heavily edited, like this clip.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, the post has accumulated over 13,000 likes and many appreciative comments. The recording itself has nearly 1.6 lakh views.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Super example, sir”. Another individual wrote, “Good sense of humour”.

“Very innovative, sir” read one comment under the post. A Twitter user declared, “Explaining a fact with a precise visual. Nice sir”.

Many also left different types of laughing face emojis under the post. Somebody proclaimed, “Absolutely right,” appreciating the video. “Good method of communication,” read one appreciative comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

