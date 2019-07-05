Rahul Gandhi watches Article 15 at Delhi multiplex. Video goes viral

A day after resigning as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi was seen watching Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article15. Video of Gandhi was posted and shared online and has since collected a ton of reactions on social media.

The video shows Gandhi dressed in casuals, enjoying a box of popcorn. The clip was reportedly captured at PVR Chanakya in Delhi.

The video has prompted a lot of comments from netizens.

“It’s nice to see a prominent political figure watch a movie with such an important message like this,” says one Instagram user. “Down to earth man… just whatching movie like a norml Indian... I wonder why he didn’t win,” says another.

Here’s how many others responded.

Following the party’s performance in the general elections, Gandhi had offered to resign at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25. The offer was rejected by the party’s highest decision making body.

On Wednesday, however, Gandhi tweeted a four-page farewell note signalling that his decision was final. He subsequently changed his Twitter bio that no longer describes him as the Congress president.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 14:14 IST